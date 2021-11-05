Michigan rolls past No. 19 Purdue, Advances to Big Ten Tournament Final





Next game: vs. Rutgers 7-11-2021 | 2:00 Big Ten Network UM led 2-0 halfway through and extended the lead to 4-0 with goals less than three minutes apart in the second half to build an insurmountable lead.

The Wolverines defeated Purdue 24-7 and 14-2 alone in the second half.

Michigan advances to the Big Ten Tournament finals for the first time since the 2019 season. Website: Piscataway, NJ (Yurcak Field)

Event: Big Ten Tournament Semi-Finals

Score: #13 Michigan 4, #19 Purdue 1

Facts: UM (14-3-3), Purdue (14-4-2)

Next UM event: Sunday, November 7 — vs. #4 Rutgers – Big Ten Tournament Final (Piscataway, NJ), 2 p.m. (TV: Big Ten Network) PISCATAWAY, NJ — The 13th-ranked and No. 3-seeded University of Michigan women’s soccer team scored a resounding 4-1 victory over No. 19 Purdue, the No. 2 seed, in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal game on Thursday (Nov. 4) ) ) at Rutgers’ Yurcak Field. With the win, UM goes to the Big Ten Tournament final under head coach for the second time Jennifer Klein and the first time since 2019. The Wolverines will face host and No. 1 tournament seed, No. 4 ranked Rutgers on Sunday (November 7) at 2 p.m. Michigan (14-3-3) defeated the Boilermakers 8-1 early on, with a handful of chances, but the Wolverines were unable to cash in. Seven different players had shots during that period, with senior Meredith Haakenson ‘s second attempt to get UM on the board in the 27th minute. Tweet from the contest Field side view of this @meredith9914 target. ?@umichwsoccer pic.twitter.com/FV3FlZcaz5 Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) Nov 4, 2021 In the 31st minute, senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall made some great saves, the first a straight stop taken by Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Sarah Griffith, and the last by Ally Mussallam who was also held off. With four minutes to go in the first half, UM doubled its lead with a goal from junior Hannah Blake . Senior Captain Alia Martin played a ball from the back to junior Lily Wolf on the left wing. Farkas shoved a ball into Blake that finished at the bottom left to make the score 2-0. Two goals lead at halftime, UMs Sammi Woods came right in the half with a chance that was pushed wide. Michigan then scored two more goals within minutes of each other. Junior Dani Wolfe had a breakaway and got a foul in the penalty area. She stepped to the spot and converted her second penalty of the season into a 3-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, junior Emily Leyson and senior Raleigh Loughman connected with classmate Nicki Hernandez to make it 4-0. Purdue (14-4-2) added a goal in the 84th minute to bring the game to the 4-1 final resting spot. The Wolverines defeated the Boilermakers 24-7 in the game, culminating in a 14-2 points advantage in the second half. Wolfe led Michigan with four shots, while Beall made a total of five stops.

