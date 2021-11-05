Yorkshire Cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq claims | british news

Yorkshire Cricket Club chairman Roger Hutton has announced his resignation following accusations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq.

He said it will take effect immediately and he apologized “without reservation” to Rafiq.

Hutton, who joined the club 18 months after the player’s departure, said in 2020 his “frustration was shared” by all non-executive members of the board – some of whom have now also resigned.

Azeem Rafiq played two periods for the club between 2008 and 2018



Despite never meeting Rafiq, he has now chosen to take some of the responsibility for responding to claims of racism, which have been in the public domain for over a year.

In an explosive statement, he said: “There has been a constant reluctance on the part of the club’s executive board members and senior management to apologize and accept racism and look forward.”

He is now calling on executive board members to step down amid claims he had failed to convince them to “recognize the gravity of the situation and show concern and remorse”.

He added: “I want to be clear that when I was made aware of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations, I immediately contacted the ECB to request their assistance and intervention in support of a robust investigation.

“I was saddened when they refused to help, because I felt it was very important for the game as a whole. It is clear that I have constantly expressed my frustration at the unwillingness of the ECB to act.”

On Thursday, the ECB indefinitely banned the club from organizing international or major matches after the “completely unacceptable” handling of the charges of racist harassment.

Cricket’s governing body said: “Given the recent events, it is clear that there are serious questions about the board and management of Yorkshire CCC. The club’s failure to act and respond to their own report represents a significant breach of its obligations to the game.

“As a governing body with a duty to act for all in cricket, the Governing Council of the ECB has reaffirmed its determination to make decisions in the best interests of the entire game. It also agreed that sanctions, including, but not limited to, not limited to, financial and future allocations of major competitions may be considered at the conclusion of our investigation.

An independent report found Radiq was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” at the club



“In the meantime, YCCC will not be allowed to host international or major competitions until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected from an international venue, an ECB member and First Class County.”

An independent report found that Radiq was the victim of “racial intimidation and harassment” at the club.

The panel determined that repeated use of the word “P***” against the spinner was “in the spirit of friendly banter”.

Gary Ballance admitted he made racist remarks against his ex-Yorkshire teammate and said he regretted using the word.

Ballance said he regretted making a racist statement against Rafiq. to have used



Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has been pulled in line amid claims that he made racist remarks towards Rafiq and his other Asian teammates in Yorkshire more than a decade ago.

It was alleged in 2009 ahead of a match against Nottinghamshire Vaughan told Rafiq and two other Asian players that there are “too many of you, we have to do something about it”.

However, Vaughan has said he “completely and categorically” denies saying this.

The club was due to holding an emergency meeting today after some sponsors cut ties with them.

Hutton was called this week to appear before Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to explain how the club is dealing with the claims, and said he will attend despite his resignation.

In addition to the DCMS committee session, scheduled for December 16, Health Minister Sajid Javid said “heads need to roll” at the club and a cohort of 36 Yorkshire MPs and metro mayors – including former Labor leader Ed Miliband – demanded the England and Wales Cricket Board take decisive action in its role as a national governing body.