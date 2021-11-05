Fans erupt over Emma Raducanu news, All England

Emma Raducanu in action at Wimbledon in July. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has reportedly received an invitation to join the exclusive All England Club.

The British 18-year-old made her grand slam debut at Wimbledon earlier this year – the home of the All England Club – for winning the US Open in extraordinary scenes in Sept.

Wimbledon singles champions were automatically invited to join the All England Club, which included Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

But despite only reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, Raducanu has reportedly been picked to join the exclusive club.

According to The Telegraph in the United Kingdom, the All England Lawn Tennis Club has invited Raducanu after the teenager’s groundbreaking year.

AELTC rules state that invitations can be extended to eminent players, not just Wimbledon champions.

The total number of members may not exceed 500.

“In practical terms, members can use the club’s clubs to practice away from the crowds that gather in less exclusive locations,” wrote Simon Briggs of The Telegraph.

“Every elite player has the right to use the AELTC’s grass pitches in the run-up to the championships, but Raducanu should take more advantage of hard court facilities such as the AELTC center at nearby Raynes Park, where Murray often prepares for foreign tournaments. .”

Raducanu becomes the youngest member of the All England Club when she accepts the invitation.

The astonishing news left tennis fans in awe.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a grand slam title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Wade was also invited to join the All England Club after winning the US Open at the age of 23.

Emma Raducanu achieves first win on WTA Tour

She may be a grand slam champion, but see you last week Raducanu hadn’t won a match at WTA Tour level.

The 18-year-old finally secured her first WTA Tour win after digging deep to defeat No. 124 Polona Hercog in the first round of the Transylvanian Open.

In her second game since her stunning win in New York, Raducanu came from behind to knock out Slovenian 4-6 7-5 6-1 in Cluj.

She was finally able to end a grand slam champion’s anomaly without a WTA Tour win.

Emma Raducanu in action against Marta Kostyuk at the Transylvania Open. (Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The number 23 in the world recorded her first Tour victory in her fourth WTA tournament after losing in the opening round in Nottingham, San Diego and Indian Wells.

“It feels like a huge win, it’s my first WTA Tour win and that makes me very happy,” said Raducanu.

“It was hard for me, but I feel like winning my first WTA match means a lot because I was losing so I got my first.

“I’m really glad I got through that today.”

Raducanu lost in the quarterfinals to Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-1.

