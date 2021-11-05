Junior hockey: WarHawks falls to Toros after tough third period





MASON CITY, Iowa The Mason City Toros scored three goals in the third period that brought down the Willmar WarHawks on Thursday night. Goals from Nik Howell, Dillon Schmidt and Carter Newpower broke a tie to give Mason City a 6-3 victory over the WarHawks in front of 370 fans in the NA3HL game at the Mason City Arena. Newpower, a forward from Cottage Grove, finished with a hat-trick for Mason City. The Toros led 2-0 before Willmar came on the board at 7:05 PM of the first period. Norm Grier scored his seventh goal of the season with assists from Anthony Foster and Ben Luedtke. Grier is a striker from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Mason City led 4-1 before Willmar answered with goals from Foster and Jordan Fjosne. It was Foster’s fourth goal of the season and Fjosnes first. Foster is an attacker from Warroad. Fjosne is a Moose Lake forward who is playing his fourth game of the season with Willmar. Mason City goalkeeper Erik Chaffe made 29 saves. He also got an assist on Toros’ second goal. Thursday’s game was the first of three in a row for the WarHawks. Willmar will host the Granite City Lumberjacks at 7:10 PM Friday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. The Warhawks then play against the Minnesota Loons at Breezy Point on Saturday at 7:30 PM. Willmar (6-5-1) 1 2 0 3 Mason City (8-4-1) 2 1 3 6 FIRST PERIOD (1) MC: Sota Isogai 6 (Carter Newpower, Jack Campion) 5:57 (2) MC: Newpower 9 (Colin Hedland, Erik Chaffe) 15:13 (3) W: Nolan Grier 7 (Anthony Foster, Ben Luedtke) 19:05 … SANCTIONS: none SECOND PERIOD (4) MC: Newpower 10 (Rex Staudacher) 8:11 (5) W: Foster 4 (Grier, Tate Hammitt) 11:15, PP (6) W: Jordan Fjosne 1 (Teddy Kluesner, Gunnar Sibley) 12:19 . SANCTIONS: (1) MC: Andy Larsen (elbow minor, 2 min) 3:55 (2) MC: Ryan Kaspar (interference minor, 2 min) 9:49 (3) MC: Blake Polifka (cross-checking- minor , 2 min) 12:19 (4) W: Grier (holding minor, 2 min) 18:30 THIRD PERIOD (7) MC: Nik Howell 1 (Shota Kaneko, Dillon Schmidt) 2:53 (8) MC: Schmidt 5 (Kaneko, Howell) 17:42 (9) MC: Newpower 11 (Campion) 17:49 SANCTIONS: (5 ) MC: Staudacher (cross-check minor, 2 min) 10:15 GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS W: Cooper Olson 19/25 MC: Chaffe 29/32

