Here’s the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) After a 14-year run of ranked-vs-ranked matchups, the Alabama-LSU rivalry has now been relegated to an afterthought for two straight seasons. the no. 3 Crimson Tide is another firm favorite against the struggling Tigers. Alabama gave LSU its most lopsided loss in the series since the 1920s, when the Tide won 55-17 at Baton Rouge last year. Alabama-LSU is just another game on the Week 10 schedule, with just one ranked-vs-ranked matchup, but a few intriguing disrupted odds. No. 12 Auburn visits No. 13 Texas A&M; Number 5 Michigan State goes to the evil Purdue and number 7 Oregon plays against rival Washington. UNDATED (AP) No. 7 Oregon travels to Washington after taking the No. 4 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Preseason predictions had underlined, circled and bolded this game as the one that could potentially go a long way in deciding the Pac-12 North. A Washington victory creates a blockade at the top. An Oregon win would put the Ducks firmly in the driver’s seat. Oregon has won the last two meetings between the two rivals, and 14 of the last 16. Utah running back Tavion Thomas is a player to watch this week after rushing for a 160-yard career and four TDs in a win over UCLA. SEATTLE (AP) Washington and Oregon will renew their rivalry on Saturday after last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 problems with the Huskies. The seventh-ranked Ducks lead the Pac-12 North as the Huskies try to reverse what has been a disappointing season. Washington coach Jimmy Lake added a bit of fire to the rivalry when he said all the recruiting battles the Huskies have had with Oregon have been exaggerated. He said Washington is recruiting recruits against schools with more academic ability. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal chose not to enter into the ensuing conversation. STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Utah has taken control of the race for the Pac-12 South, but knows a minor setback could reopen the race. The Utes could take a big step towards a spot in next month’s Pac-12 title match in Las Vegas with a Friday night win over Stanford. The Cardinal are engaged in another disappointing season. They showed flashes this year that caught Utah’s attention. BOULDER, Colorado (AP) Oregon State will attempt No. 2 for bowl eligibility. The trail is much more uphill for Colorado, with four straight wins now needed to get into the picture. It starts this weekend at Folsom Field against the Beavers. Oregon State had a chance to take No. 6 last weekend but lost 35-29 in California as the dominant ground game suddenly faltered. The Beavers haven’t been to a bowl since 2013. The Buffaloes are trying to reach back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2004-05. TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Southern California lost its coach after two games, lost three games in the last five. The state of Arizona appears to have lost focus, giving up 56 straight points over the course of two ugly losses. Somehow, the Trojans and Sun Devils still have a shot at winning the Pac-12 South. But now the margin of error has become wafer-thin, making Saturday’s game a kind of elimination game. Arizona State is one game behind Utah in the Pac-12 South and USC is 1 1/2 games behind. TUCSON, Arizona (AP) Arizona has been playing well over the past few weeks. The Wildcats had a strong first half against Washington two weeks ago and recovered from a 21-point deficit against Southern California last week. Arizona just failed to finish it as its school record loss streak has been stretched to 20 games. The Wildcats hope to bring it all together against Cal this weekend. The Bears have also been playing better in recent weeks after a rough start to the season. The Bears closed Colorado in a 26-3 win and outlasted Oregon State 39-25. SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Lawyers for former Washington state coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his resignation for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine. They allege that school officials failed to conduct a fair trial to determine whether Rolovich should receive a religious exemption from a state mandate that all state employees be vaccinated. Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen sent a letter to the college’s athletic director, Pat Chun, outlining their appeal against Rolovich’s dismissal for just cause.

