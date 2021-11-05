The excited Gophers hockey team heads to Wisconsin

Bob Motzko feels that his Gophers men’s hockey team will “reach a new level” this weekend.

A surprising side effect of that four-hour bus ride to Madison, Wisconsin, apparently.

The Gophers finally begin their first weekend trip to Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. The only other outings this season so far have been home-to-home series one-game stints with in-state rivals St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

“It’s super fun,” said the center’s Sammy Walker, even specifically naming the bus trip as an off-series highlight. “Whether it’s playing cards or just talking, the guys watching movies. And then the hotels are always nice. It’s nice when you just go out and just be with the guys.”

The Gophers (5-3, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated Notre Dame at home last week in their first Big Ten series, but are dealing with some injuries that have caused some shuffling in the lineup.

Defender Mike Koster has been out since he appeared to have injured his shoulder against UMD two weeks ago. Carl Fish replaced him in the lineup and was impressed with how smooth he made the transition along with Ben Brinkman.

Motzko was optimistic that Koster could return to the Wisconsin lineup barring late week setbacks.

“He’s elevated himself to an elite defender, gives us another puck mover and he’s a pretty tough guy too,” the coach said.

However, two attackers will not play against the Badgers. Graduate transfer Grant Cruikshank was injured in Saturday’s first period against Notre Dame shortly after scoring his second goal of the season. Freshman Chaz Lucius missed that streak due to injury, although Motzko has said it isn’t a long-term problem.

Missing those wingers has led to some line fluctuations and new appearances in the starting lineup from players like junior Jack Perbix, junior Jonny Sorenson and freshman Rhett Pitlick. Another forward, junior Colin Schmidt, has yet to play a game and could be on deck against the Badgers (3-5, 1-1).

Sorenson scored his first goal of the season after Cruikshank left Saturday’s game. Pitlick missed the first two series this season due to his own injury and has since appeared mainly as an extra skater.

“We have very good depth this year and it is now being put to the test,” Motzko said. “These guys want those minutes, those opportunities. It makes us a better hockey team in the long run.”

In addition, reserve freshman goalkeeper Brennan Boynton has not practiced with a non-COVID illness. But senior goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine has advanced the Gophers net, earning the conference’s Second Star award last week for stopping 54 of 57 shots against Notre Dame.

LaFontaine will actually see a known presence in the opposite target. Jared Moe played for the Gophers for the past two seasons, making the Big Ten All-Freshman Team with his 7-5-1 record, .915 save percentage and 2.46 goals – against the 2019-20 average.

But Moe only played in three games last season, while LaFontaine established himself as the Mike Richter Award winner, presented to the nation’s best goalkeeper. Since his transfer to Wisconsin, Moe has played in six games and started four, with a save percentage of 0.924 and a GAA of 2.45.

Brinkman said he will be happy to see his former teammate in competition.

“I told him when I heard he was transferring,” he said, “I know I scored at least two goals this year.”

Brinkman laughed, knowing he is a senior with one goal scored his entire Gophers career.