TABLE TENNIS: Brittany in the sights of Amiens STT

Hardly returning from the north with new success in the bag, the Amiens are already on their way to Ille-et-Vilaine, towards Thorigné Fouillard, the current undefeated leader of Pro B.



Four Thoréfolans will therefore resolutely wait for the great Amiens travelers: Noshad Alamyian (n°35), Jules Rolland (n°64), Léo De Nodrest (n°72) and Vincent Picard (no. 89). A team in top form since the resumption of competition, as they are still unbeaten after three days and also already have a 3/0 win hanging over Istres in his last appearance.

A more than serious opponent to be wary of Gregoire Jean (n° 77), Tomi Lakatos (No. 46), Jesus Cantero (n°61) and Horacio Cifuentes (n°59). Because if the final opposition between the two groups had clearly let Arnaud Sellier’s players triumph, the next leg this Friday promises to be full of twists and turns between the only two undefeated teams in the championship.

It is important to stay in the upper part and for that there is no mystery, it is necessary to chain the points Arnaud Sellier

« I said that Thorigné’s ranking is not really a surprise as they have a very good team, last year they played the main role. They will be hard to beat this year, but after the match against Lille we will arrive in Thorigné with our two wins and that’s good, we could be a little more relaxed I think. In any case, you expect a difficult encounter; if it’s possible to win 3/0 like we did at the end of last season then we’ll do it, but then we’ll see. Every game is different, but we are still at the beginning of the championship, so we can stay on top very quickly or fall very quickly at the bottom of the standings. Especially since we have one meeting less than another, so psychologically it is important to stay in the upper part and for that there is no mystery, it is necessary to link the dots. If we lose, possibly lose 3/2 so as not to be disconnected. The goal is of course to win the matches, but if we don’t win them, to make as many points as possible, because this is also what we missed last season

We’ve had the players under our belts since Tuesday, so it’s also good for the life of the group to be together a little bit, even though it’s true that we spend a lot of time in the car. It is also important these small moments of sharing next to the meetings to maintain the good atmosphere in the team.

We have finally entered a phase where the matches are linked, because after Thorigné on November 5 we will play again on November 16 and then there will be four matches in December. We talked about the one month break, but now we have shorter breaks, we see each other more often and the players have a little more rhythm. The first home game is also eagerly anticipated! “

The meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook on the club page the Thorigné-Fouillard.

Thorigné-Fouillard TT (1) – Amiens STT (4)

3e Pro B Championship Day

Friday, November 5, 7.30 p.m.

Oceane Kronek

Photo credits: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr