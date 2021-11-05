What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix

Connect with us

Long live Mexico.

Believe it or not, there are only five races left in the 2021 Formula 1 season and a classic battle is in the works between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen grabbed a W at the United States GP and heads south of the border with just a 10-point lead

As we’ve seen in previous races, a lot can go wrong in a race, or two, or several, so Verstappen’s lead isn’t exactly safe, especially with some shaky circuits ahead. Still, the Red Bull driver is well positioned to take the trophy this year.

But Mercedes is still leading in the constructors’ title, which should be some consolation. Just a few anyway.

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s F1 race:

Which channel is the F1 raceon today?

  • Race:Mexican City Grand Prix
  • Date:Sunday 7 Nov
  • TV channel:ABC
  • Live Stream:fuboTV

The ESPN network family will broadcast all 2021F1 races in the United States using the Sky Sports feed, with select races going to ABC later in the season.

ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 US F1 races

What time does the F1 race start today?

  • Date: Sunday 7 Nov
  • Start time: 2 p.m. EN

The 2 p.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. local time. The lights will probably go out just after 2pm. ET.ESPN’s pre-race show usually airs the hour before the start of the race.

Below is the full TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events during the Mexican Grand Prix. All tenses are Eastern.

DateEventTimeTV channel
Friday 5 NovemberExercise 11:30 PMESPN2
Friday 5 NovemberExercise 25 p.m.ESPN2
Saturday 6 NovExercise 31 o’clock in the afternoonESPN2
Saturday 6 NovQualifying4 p.m.ESPNews
Sunday 7 Novrace2:00 p.m.ABC

Formula 1 live stream for Mexican Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options with ESPN fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the five, Hulu, fuboTV, and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2021

In everything, there are 23 scheduled racesin the 2021 F1 season, with the Portuguese Grand Prix on the roll in the first week of March. The originally scheduled Vietnam Grand Prix was removed after the arrest ofNguyen Duc Chungwhile the Chinese Grand Prix is ​​in the air. It was originally scheduled for April 11, but is unlikely to take place this season.

All races are broadcast in the US on the ESPN network family, with the United States Grand Prix and Mexico City Grand Prix both broadcasting on ABC. The Singapore Grand Prix was also removed from the schedule and the Turkish Grand Prix returned to the schedule instead.

Please note that the hourly start times do not include the broadcast start time, which is typically five minutes before the start of the race. Times do not include ESPN’s usual prerace shows.

Here’s the latest schedule:

DateraceClassStart timeTV channelWinner
28th of MarchBahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit11 hoursESPN2Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
April 18Emilia Romagna Grand PrixEnzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit9 o’clockESPNMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
May 2ndPortuguese Grand PrixAlgarve International Circuit10 hoursESPNLewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
The 9th of MaySpanish Grand PrixCircuit Barcelona-Catalonia9 o’clockESPNLewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
May 23Monaco Grand PrixMonaco track9 o’clockESPN2Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
June the 6thAzerbaijan Grand PrixBaku . City Circuit8 amESPNSergio Perez (Red Bull)
June 20French Grand PrixCircuit Paul Ricard9 o’clockESPNMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
June 27Styria Grand PrixRed Bull ring9 o’clockESPNMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
July 4thAustrian Grand PrixRed Bull ring9 o’clockESPNMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
July 18British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit10 hoursESPNLewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Aug 1Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring9 o’clockESPNEsteban Ocon (Alps)
29 AugBelgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps9 o’clockESPN2Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
September 5Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort9 o’clockESPN2Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
September 12thItalian Grand PrixMonza National Circuit9 o’clockESPN2Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
Sept 26Russian Grand PrixSochi Autodrom8 amESPN2Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
October 10Turkish Grand PrixIntercity Istanbul Park8 amESPN2Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
the 24th of OctoberUnited States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas3 p.m.ABCMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
November 7thMexican City Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez2:00 p.m.ABCTo be determined
Nov 14Brazilian Grand PrixAutodromo Jose Carlos PaceAfternoonESPN2To be determined
November 21stAustralian Grand PrixAlbert Park Circuit1 amESPN NewsTo be determined
5th of DecemberSaudi Arabia Grand PrixJeddah Street Circuit11:00 p.m.ESPN2To be determined
12 DecemberAbu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit8 amESPN2To be determined

