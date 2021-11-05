What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix





Long live Mexico. Believe it or not, there are only five races left in the 2021 Formula 1 season and a classic battle is in the works between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen grabbed a W at the United States GP and heads south of the border with just a 10-point lead MORE: Watch Formula 1 live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) As we’ve seen in previous races, a lot can go wrong in a race, or two, or several, so Verstappen’s lead isn’t exactly safe, especially with some shaky circuits ahead. Still, the Red Bull driver is well positioned to take the trophy this year. But Mercedes is still leading in the constructors’ title, which should be some consolation. Just a few anyway. Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s F1 race: Which channel is the F1 raceon today? Race: Mexican City Grand Prix

Mexican City Grand Prix Date: Sunday 7 Nov

Sunday 7 Nov TV channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream:fuboTV The ESPN network family will broadcast all 2021F1 races in the United States using the Sky Sports feed, with select races going to ABC later in the season. ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 US F1 races What time does the F1 race start today? Date: Sunday 7 Nov

Sunday 7 Nov Start time: 2 p.m. EN The 2 p.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. local time. The lights will probably go out just after 2pm. ET.ESPN’s pre-race show usually airs the hour before the start of the race. Below is the full TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events during the Mexican Grand Prix. All tenses are Eastern. Date Event Time TV channel Friday 5 November Exercise 1 1:30 PM ESPN2 Friday 5 November Exercise 2 5 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday 6 Nov Exercise 3 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN2 Saturday 6 Nov Qualifying 4 p.m. ESPNews Sunday 7 Nov race 2:00 p.m. ABC Formula 1 live stream for Mexican Grand Prix For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options with ESPN fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the five, Hulu, fuboTV, and YouTubeTV offer free trial options. Below are links to each. For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication. Formula 1 schedule 2021 In everything, there are 23 scheduled racesin the 2021 F1 season, with the Portuguese Grand Prix on the roll in the first week of March. The originally scheduled Vietnam Grand Prix was removed after the arrest ofNguyen Duc Chungwhile the Chinese Grand Prix is ​​in the air. It was originally scheduled for April 11, but is unlikely to take place this season. All races are broadcast in the US on the ESPN network family, with the United States Grand Prix and Mexico City Grand Prix both broadcasting on ABC. The Singapore Grand Prix was also removed from the schedule and the Turkish Grand Prix returned to the schedule instead. Please note that the hourly start times do not include the broadcast start time, which is typically five minutes before the start of the race. Times do not include ESPN’s usual prerace shows. MORE: Livestream F1 races all season on fuboTV (7 days free trial) Here’s the latest schedule: Date race Class Start time TV channel Winner 28th of March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 11 hours ESPN2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) April 18 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) May 2nd Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) The 9th of May Spanish Grand Prix Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia 9 o’clock ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) May 23 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco track 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June the 6th Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku . City Circuit 8 am ESPN Sergio Perez (Red Bull) June 20 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June 27 Styria Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 4th Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 18 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Aug 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9 o’clock ESPN Esteban Ocon (Alps) 29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) September 5 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) September 12th Italian Grand Prix Monza National Circuit 9 o’clock ESPN2 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Sept 26 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 8 am ESPN2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) October 10 Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Istanbul Park 8 am ESPN2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) the 24th of October United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 3 p.m. ABC Max Verstappen (Red Bull) November 7th Mexican City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 2:00 p.m. ABC To be determined Nov 14 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Afternoon ESPN2 To be determined November 21st Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 1 am ESPN News To be determined 5th of December Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 11:00 p.m. ESPN2 To be determined 12 December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8 am ESPN2 To be determined

