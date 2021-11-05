Sports
Cricket Australia confirms Afghanistan Test postponement
Mohammad Nabi disappointed but hopeful the match will be played in the future
Cricket Australia has confirmed the postponement of the test match against Afghanistan, scheduled for the end of November in Hobart, following the Afghan Taliban government’s position that women should not be allowed to play sports. However, Australia hopes to be able to play the match in the future.
However, CA is hopeful that it can host the game when the landscape in Afghanistan becomes clearer. The Test had previously been postponed from the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, but given the current uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later date when the situation is clearer a statement said. . “CA looks forward to hosting Afghan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghan women’s and men’s teams in the not-too-distant future.”
In a statement on its website, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said the decision to push back the test was a mutual decision between the two boards.
“Our one-off test against Cricket Australia has been postponed due to an agreement between the boards. We will discuss and decide at our next meeting how and when to proceed with the test,” said ACB CEO Naseeb Khan. “We are committed to establishing positive relationships with CA and expect the same attitude from them as well.”
“My representative has been assured by Cricket Australia that they remain committed to the development of cricket in Afghanistan, so I look forward to hearing how we can work together in this regard.”
The match is said to be an important part of Ashes’ build-up in Australia and will now be replaced by an intrasquad match in Brisbane from December 1-3.
“Playing international cricket in our state remains a high priority for Cricket Tasmania and we will work closely with Cricket Australia to provide international content opportunities for our Tasmanian cricket fans for both this and future seasons,” said Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker.
“We are delighted to have delivered the first 24 WBBL matches for this season in Tasmania, and as we have said throughout the Blundstone Arena, it is a world class facility, prepared and ready to host cricket content at short notice.”
Australia has not played test cricket since January when they hosted India. They were due to tour South Africa in February and March, but that was postponed due to concerns about biosecurity measures. CA CEO Nick Hockley recently said the board hoped to find room for that series in 2023. The Ashes will air in the Gabba on December 8.
