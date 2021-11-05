Montana State doubles tennis team through to ITA Fall National Championships | MSU Bobcats

BOZEMAN Montana State’s men’s doubles team, made up of sophomores Daan Van Dijk and Matej Panik, takes on Thursday’s ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, and it surprised both.

I’m new here, this is my first semester at MSU, said Panik, a resident of the Czech Republic, so this is huge to come to a new environment, a new space, and in fact be so successful. In my first fall season, I didn’t expect it, but it’s just a start.

Van Dijk, a Dutchman who joined the Bobcats in January as a freshman, agreed.

It’s also my first fall semester, he said, so going straight to the nationals is great.

The Bobcat tandem becomes the first recorded to represent the state of Montana as a doubles team in the ITAs fall national championship competition, playing at the Barnes Tennis Center at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday in a game scheduled for video streaming. Panik and Van Dijk will face USC juniors Stefan Dostanic and Samuel Rubell, who won the ITA Southwest Regional Doubles in Malibu in their first league game together. They finished the weekend 5-0 in doubles.

As a doubles team, the recognition they get from getting a bid for Nationals speaks for itself, said Bobcat head coach Trey Morris. They finished 9-2 in two tournaments as a couple, advanced to the finals of two tough events, beating a top 20 team, and one of the two losses was to that same top 20 team.

Morris said the two have progressed as doubles and individually.

They’ve played great as a team, and as individuals they’ve really shown themselves,” said Morris. “Daan has developed very well as a player, and as he gets older, he plays more aggressively, keeps the baseline, his legs have become stronger, he is developing physically. Matejs comes in and really showed us something. From the moment he got here we could see his work ethic and track the results.

After Morris envisioned the two as a strong doubles team over the summer, Morris was pleased that the practice court replays led to success.

Reps have a lot to do with it, making sure that when we practice doubles in practice they work together and making sure they communicate well during points is key,” Morris said. “Certainly knowing who covered what is huge.

Van Dijk had success in both singles and doubles for the Bobcats last spring, while Panik enjoyed similar success at NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific, where he began his collegiate career. Although Morris said he could see their games complementing each other, the two roommates said camaraderie and personality also play a part.

We live in the same apartment, so we hang out a lot and cook together, do a lot of things together, so we’ve become really good friends, said Van Dijk.

That really helped us on the pitch, said Panik.

While enjoying a common lifestyle, the two complement each other in terms of personality.

He is very intense, I would say, said Van Dijk. He really wants to win and is very focused on achieving his goal. He is the hardest worker on the team, serving every morning at 6am when not needed. He’s really dedicated and really focused.

While Panik and Van Dijk are the first Bobcats to qualify for the ITA Fall Doubles Championships, Braden Olsen and Marek Gebicki competed in the 2004 NCAA Championships. The two lost their first-round match to the third-ranked duo of Georgias John Isner and Bo Hodge. Isner ranks 23rd in the world after reaching a high ranking of eighth, with career earnings exceeding $20 million. Isner and Hodges won 6-4, 6-4 on May 27, 2004 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Montana Staten’s only previous entry in an ITA Fall Tournament was Federico Ueltschi in the 2003 ITA All-American Championships. After winning six games to advance to the 2003 ITA All-American Championships, he fell back for Ole’s Catalin Gard Miss, the 10th player in the country. Ueltschi also reached the round of 32 in the same event a year later.

In Dostanic and Rubell, Bobcats Panik and Van Dijk meet the eighth seeded team of the tournament. The winner of that match advances to the round of 16 and will face Miami’s Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad or Charlotte’s Stefanos Savva and Coy Simon. The event lasts through Sunday.

The event is available to follow in a live stats format on the Tennis Ticker app, with video and commentary on the Cracked Rackets YouTube page and via livestream on Track Tennis.