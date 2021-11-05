Canadian Olympic Men’s Hockey Power Ranking: Forward an Embarrassment of Riches

Now that we know that NHL players will head to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, sports talk in this country will focus on choosing Team Canada.

Keep in mind that the NHL season is active, players are essentially auditioning for a spot, and the predicted rosters will change regularly.

Between now and the team announcement, I’ll give you his ongoing versions of Team Canada, as well as some of the players doing their best to get GM Doug Armstrong’s attention.

While there’s still plenty of hockey left to play before the team announcement is made official, we’re thinking…why wait!

Teams can dress up 13 attackers, seven defenders and two goalkeepers (plus an extra player in each position).

Most teams are around the 10-game mark for the season, and some players are definitely starting to grab the attention of hockey fans.

This week we’re going to focus on the area where Team Canada has an embarrassment of wealth: the attackers.

For that, however, we must first look back.

‘Built-in chemistry’

When we found out that the NHL is going back to the Olympics, I had a chat with Justin Bourne from Sportsnet and Dom Luszczyszyn from The Athletic.

I asked for a “dark horse” pick for Team Canada, and Dom said this:

“This is what could happen when they think about chemistry. Zach Hyman, who plays on Connor McDavid’s wing, is putting together this Chris Kunitz-esque season, and they decide to just make him McDavid’s winger. Has chemistry built in. “

That is interesting.

In 2014, when Team Canada was announced for the Games in Sochi, Russia, Sidney Crosby was the undisputed best player on Earth. He was the lock of all locks. But when Kunitz was also named on the team (even though he was seventh in the league in scoring), the hockey world raised their collective eyebrows.

The reason Kunitz was chosen was simple: he was on Crosby’s line. Playing together with the best player in the world has its advantages.

When it comes to tournaments like this, a major issue (no matter how much talent you have on the roster) is having team gel, and fast.

Then-Canadian GM Steve Yzerman didn’t stop there, he also picked teammates Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews, as well as Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry.

While Kunitz only found the back of the net once, Team Canada took the gold, so it’s hard to go against the moves.

Zach Hyman has had a blast this season playing alongside McDavid. He has six goals, all of which were assisted by McDavid.

It’s not often that someone is not on an Olympic roster but suddenly on the front row, but if the team were selected today I would put him there.

“Built-in chemistry”, as Luszczyszyn put it, is a very valuable asset.

Let’s take a look at how that one big change this week affected my team:

(Reminder: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo have been officially added to the team)

forward

First line

Left Wing: Zach Hyman, Edm

Centre: Connor McDavid, Edm

Right Wing: Nathan Mackinnon, Col

Second line

(LW: Brad Marchand, Bos; C: Sidney Crosby;RW: Patrice Bergeron, Bos)

I am a stubborn man, and it will cost me a lot to tinker with this line. Get used to seeing it.

third line

(LW: Jonathan Huberdeau),Fla;C: Brayden Point;, TB,RW: Mark Stone, Vegas)

There’s no way I cut Huberdeau, so I put him on the wing. Stone (lower body injury) is back on the ice and should be back in action soon, so I want to see how bad his injury is before I make any adjustments.

fourth line

(LW: Ryan O’Reilly, StL; C: Mark Scheifele, Wpg; RW: Mathew Barzal, NYI)

Barzal is dropped to fourth line and Mitch Marner (despite starting to get five points in his last three games) finds himself looking in on the outside.

On the bubble: Steven Stamkos, TB

Canadiens goalkeeper Carey Price is close to returning to the team after joining the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Oct. 7, head coach Dominique Ducharme said. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

defenders

Jakob Chychrun, Ari-Cale Makar, Colonel.

Shea Theodore, Vegas-Alex Pietrangelo

Vegas; Adam Pelech, NYI-Aaron Ekblad, Fla

Morgan Rielly, Toro

On the bubble: Dougie Hamilton, NJ

goalkeepers

Carey Price, Mtl

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chic

Carter Hart, Phauc

I’m leaving the blue line as it is for now, and the goalkeeping situation is such a question mark that I’m not ready to do anything there yet. See you in two weeks.