Sports
Canadian Olympic Men’s Hockey Power Ranking: Forward an Embarrassment of Riches
Now that we know that NHL players will head to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, sports talk in this country will focus on choosing Team Canada.
Keep in mind that the NHL season is active, players are essentially auditioning for a spot, and the predicted rosters will change regularly.
Between now and the team announcement, I’ll give you his ongoing versions of Team Canada, as well as some of the players doing their best to get GM Doug Armstrong’s attention.
While there’s still plenty of hockey left to play before the team announcement is made official, we’re thinking…why wait!
Teams can dress up 13 attackers, seven defenders and two goalkeepers (plus an extra player in each position).
Most teams are around the 10-game mark for the season, and some players are definitely starting to grab the attention of hockey fans.
This week we’re going to focus on the area where Team Canada has an embarrassment of wealth: the attackers.
For that, however, we must first look back.
WATCH |Rob Pizzo lists his updated Team Canada rankings:
‘Built-in chemistry’
When we found out that the NHL is going back to the Olympics, I had a chat with Justin Bourne from Sportsnet and Dom Luszczyszyn from The Athletic.
I asked for a “dark horse” pick for Team Canada, and Dom said this:
“This is what could happen when they think about chemistry. Zach Hyman, who plays on Connor McDavid’s wing, is putting together this Chris Kunitz-esque season, and they decide to just make him McDavid’s winger. Has chemistry built in. “
That is interesting.
In 2014, when Team Canada was announced for the Games in Sochi, Russia, Sidney Crosby was the undisputed best player on Earth. He was the lock of all locks. But when Kunitz was also named on the team (even though he was seventh in the league in scoring), the hockey world raised their collective eyebrows.
The reason Kunitz was chosen was simple: he was on Crosby’s line. Playing together with the best player in the world has its advantages.
When it comes to tournaments like this, a major issue (no matter how much talent you have on the roster) is having team gel, and fast.
Then-Canadian GM Steve Yzerman didn’t stop there, he also picked teammates Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews, as well as Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry.
While Kunitz only found the back of the net once, Team Canada took the gold, so it’s hard to go against the moves.
Zach Hyman has had a blast this season playing alongside McDavid. He has six goals, all of which were assisted by McDavid.
It’s not often that someone is not on an Olympic roster but suddenly on the front row, but if the team were selected today I would put him there.
“Built-in chemistry”, as Luszczyszyn put it, is a very valuable asset.
Let’s take a look at how that one big change this week affected my team:
(Reminder: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo have been officially added to the team)
forward
First line
- Left Wing: Zach Hyman, Edm
- Centre: Connor McDavid, Edm
- Right Wing: Nathan Mackinnon, Col
Second line
(LW: Brad Marchand, Bos; C: Sidney Crosby;RW: Patrice Bergeron, Bos)
I am a stubborn man, and it will cost me a lot to tinker with this line. Get used to seeing it.
third line
(LW: Jonathan Huberdeau),Fla;C: Brayden Point;, TB,RW: Mark Stone, Vegas)
There’s no way I cut Huberdeau, so I put him on the wing. Stone (lower body injury) is back on the ice and should be back in action soon, so I want to see how bad his injury is before I make any adjustments.
fourth line
(LW: Ryan O’Reilly, StL; C: Mark Scheifele, Wpg; RW: Mathew Barzal, NYI)
Barzal is dropped to fourth line and Mitch Marner (despite starting to get five points in his last three games) finds himself looking in on the outside.
On the bubble: Steven Stamkos, TB
defenders
- Jakob Chychrun, Ari-Cale Makar, Colonel.
- Shea Theodore, Vegas-Alex Pietrangelo
- Vegas; Adam Pelech, NYI-Aaron Ekblad, Fla
- Morgan Rielly, Toro
On the bubble: Dougie Hamilton, NJ
goalkeepers
- Carey Price, Mtl
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Chic
- Carter Hart, Phauc
I’m leaving the blue line as it is for now, and the goalkeeping situation is such a question mark that I’m not ready to do anything there yet. See you in two weeks.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/nhl/nhl-beijing-2022-olympic-rankings-3-1.6235594
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]