TABLE TENNIS: A clear round for the Aminois





For its second appearance of the season, Amiens STT went to Lille on Wednesday evening. A fruitful journey for the Amiens who won without appeal, 0/3.

The journey was so short for the Samarians that a small committee of supporters was also present at the Micheline Ostermeyer complex to create an atmosphere worthy of the Labaume Hall in the northern foothills. Something to sink Tomi Lakatos (46) who advanced first for this new day. For him, Romain Lorentz (55), brave fighter who will have known how to question the Hungarian before he doesn’t impose 2/3. Lakatos serenely started his encounter without really succeeding in breaking away from Lorentz (0-2, 2-4), eventually allowing the local player to pick up again and briefly take the lead (5-5, 8-6) . the Samarian then speed up the game and scored the first run, 9-11. The second set started on the same pattern (1-3, 5-3), but this time Lakatos couldn’t get back to his opponent’s level of the day (7-5, 9-7) and gave up the point by 11 -7. On a wave of trust, Lillois took his responsibilities and led the third set almost from start to finish (3-1, 6-5). Although slightly ironed in the front (7-8, 8-9), the Amiens were unable to turn the tide completely and bowed 11-9. Quick stabbed, Lakatos went on fast on the fourth set and left no room for the Northerner (2-4, 2-8) and finished the round 3-11. Launched, the Amiens continued his momentum to the beautiful (1-4, 3-6) as Lorentz somehow tried to defend his skin (3-9, 5-9). Lakatos finally won the first point Amiens by 5-11 and unlock the counter, 0/1. Horacio Cifuentes (53) therefore go out against the Italian in the best possible conditions Jordy Picollin (70). Having won a first set 5-11, the Amiens were able to maintain confidence and continued on the same path in the second round (1-4, 2-6), rising to reimpose against 5-11. Somewhat rough at the start of the third set (2-0, 4-2) Cifuentes did not immediately return to a tie with Picollin who struggled to get rid of the Argentinian (6-5, 8-7). The battle nevertheless ended for the local who then lost 8-11, defeated 0/3 by the Amiens. Amiens STT, for example, confirmed the lead a little more at half time, 0/2. Finally, Gregory Jean (77) took over with the last showdown of the day against Bastien Dupont (130). The start of the first inning revealed an almost perfect balance between the two players (1-2, 3-4) before Amiens made the break and did not moves away from his opponent’s range (4-7, 5-9). With a first run pending at 6-11, Jean maintained his cruising speed and continued into the second set (1-3, 4-7). However, Dupont returned to pressure the visitor and gradually reattached, go so far as to obtain a setpoint (6-9, 10-9). A high-tension duel was then contested, with each of the two men having two set points that eventually transformed the Picard, 12-14. A success that Jean . enabled again to chain the dots in the third round (1-4, 3-8) to win definitively 8-11 and end the day with a win in Amiens, 0/3. With this new success, Arnaud Sellier’s players earn valuable points for the rest of the championship. A victory that keeps them all the more right in the table despite their late day (4th, 6 points). The rest of the competition will be played very quickly as the Amiens will now make another journey, this time to Thorigné-Fouillard, from the Friday November 5. MTT Lille – Amiens STT: 0/3

R. Lorentz / T. Lakatos: 2/4 (-9 7 9 -3 -5)

J. Picollin / H. Cifuentes: 0/3 (-5 -5 -8)

B. Dupont / G. Jean : 0/3 (-6 -12 -8) Oceane Kronek Photo credits: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazettesports.fr/2021/11/04/tennis-de-table-un-sans-faute-pour-les-amienois/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos