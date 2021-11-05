No. 10 UT beats No. 21 Ole Miss, plays for SEC Championship on Sunday

Box score

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. No. 10 UT defeated No. 21 Ole Miss in the SEC tournament semifinals on Thursday and won 3-2 to advance to the SEC Championship game at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It marks the Volunteers’ first appearance in an SEC Championship game since 2008.

Redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas turned two on the night in her second multi-goal game in a row for Tennessee (17-2-0). The UT’s third goal came via an own goal. JuniorLindsey Romig kept the net for the full 90 minutes and made three saves.

Foster Channing and Saydie Holland were the goalscorers for Ole Miss (12-5-3).

“This team just keeps going. I’ve said it all year and I’ll say it again — they’re so damn strong and so damn determined,” said Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky. “Ole Miss was good, and the elements were challenging. And giving up the tying goal twice was a downer, but like we’ve done all season, we just got up and kept fighting. This group didn’t want the SEC portion of their season ends, and we’re excited to stay in Orange Beach for three more days.”

The game remained largely in the center of the field for the first 13 minutes, with only Ole Miss firing a single shot.

Tennessee got its first quality look in the 14th minute when Taylor Huffran on a cross from Thomas and once hit a missile from the top of the box that narrowly went over the top of the goal.

Four minutes later, Thomas got UT on the board and jabbed a loose ball out from six yards after Mackenzie George beat two defenders to send the ball in.

Freshman Jenna Chatterton completed a corner on frame in the 40th minute, but a rebellious defender was there to sweep the ball off the goal line.

A minute and a half later, Wrenne French and Abbey Burdette each got a view of the goal from a corner, with French’s header clearing and Burdette’s shot on the rebound sailing high. Those turned out to be UT’s last two chances of the half as the Vols took a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Ole Miss tied the score for 22 seconds in the second half, converting on a PK after a handball on the edge of the penalty area.

Tennessee’s first chance of the second half came in the 49th minute when Claudia Dipasupil from an 18-yard shot flew just inches over the crossbar.

Thomas almost gave UT a 2-1 lead in the 57th minute, beating two defenders and firing one from 20 yards that was just outside the goal, hitting the outside corner of the net.

The Vols kept up the pressure, Huff reached the endline and played a perfectly placed ball in front of goal in the 69th minute, but despite a dive attempt, Hannah Zaluski couldn’t get a foot on it in time.

A minute later, Thomas scored her second of the game, finding the net from the rebound of a shot from George.

But the Rebels came back and tied the score for the second time in the 76th minute when Holland knocked one out from a corner.

After 85 minutes, UT scored its third and final goal in the form of an own goal when Claire Rain drove in and Thomas put pressure on a rebellious defender with her back to goal in the eight-yard box, and a foul touch the ball landed in the net.

The Tennessee defense held strong in the closing minutes, preventing Ole Miss from getting a shot at goal.

NEXT ONE: Tennessee is set to number 5 Arkansas in the SEC Championship on Sunday. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will air on SEC Network.

DOUBLE SEEING: Redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomashas scored two goals in both SEC Tournament games this season, bringing her tally over the last four games to six. There have only been five other occasions when a UT player has scored two goals in an SEC Tournament game. She leads the team with 12 goals in the season.

WINNING WAYS: With the win over Ole Miss, the UT is just one win away from tying its one-season program record of 18 wins.

UNSUCCESSFUL VS. RANKED OPPOSITIONS: The win over the #21 Rebels was Tennessee’s third win over a ranked opponent this season. To date, the Vols are undefeated in playing Top-25 teams as ranked by the United Soccer Coaches. Previous wins came against #11 Auburn and at #19 South Carolina.