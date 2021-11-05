Yorkshire cricket chair stops due to racism report Azeem Rafiq





The Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman has resigned over the organisation’s response to the racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq as an escalating crisis threatened to engulf the sport’s leadership. Roger Hutton resigned on Friday amid mounting pressure on the Yorkshire club for failing to respond to allegations that led to top sponsors withdrawing and heavy criticism from politicians including Health Minister Sajid Javid. The scandal threatens to spill over into the sport, with Hutton accusing the England and Wales Cricket Board, the national governing body, of not helping to investigate Rafiq’s allegations, while former England captain Michael Vaughan also revealed he had been named. in the Yorkshire Independent Report. in racism at the club, but denied the allegation. “The club should have acknowledged the serious allegations of racism at the time,” said Hutton. “I am sorry that we have not been able to convince the executive members of the board of directors to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and show concern and remorse.” But he added that he had contacted the ECB to ask the agency to intervene when he learned of Rafiq’s allegations. He claimed that the ECB refused to help. “It is clear that I have constantly expressed my frustration at the unwillingness of the ECB to act.” The cricinfo website quoted a confidential independent report on Rafiq’s allegations confirming that a teammate – later revealed to be former England batsman Gary Ballance – had repeatedly called him “paki”, a widely recognized racist slur against British Asians. The club determined that the word had been used between the players as a friendly “banter”. Club sponsors such as publisher Emerald Group, kit supplier Nike and local groups Yorkshire Tea and Harrogate Water have cut ties with the club. On Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board, the sport’s national governing body, banned Yorkshire from hosting international matches and threatened further sanctions unless reformed. The ECB said Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s allegations was “completely unacceptable and seriously damages the reputation of the game”. Ballance, who has admitted to making racist comments about Rafiq and regretting it, has been banned from selection for the England team. Vaughan, the former England captain, denied “any accusation of racism” in the Telegraph. The scandal underscores the growing focus in sport on fighting racism since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Floyd’s death sparked a wider anti-racism movement and inspired athletes from all sports to protest. Players in the English Premier League, the world’s richest domestic football league, kneel before matches as Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has launched initiatives to increase diversity in the global racing series. Julian Knight MP, chair of the UK Parliament’s influential digital, culture, media and sports committee, has wondered why the board is in place. The committee has already said it will call on Hutton and senior Yorkshire managers to question them about how the club has dealt with the allegations. <> Weekly newsletter Scoreboard is the Financial Times’ new weekly briefing on sports, where you’ll find the best analysis of financial issues affecting clubs, franchises, owners, investors and media groups in the global industry. Register here.

