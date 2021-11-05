Tennessee completes football investigation; Will not impose a bowl ban





It has taken nearly an entire year, but Tennessee has reportedly completed its investigation into the possible NCAA violations committed by Jeremy Pruitt. According to VolQuest, the Universitys findings weren’t enough for Tennessee to impose a bowl ban for this season itself. Brent Hubbs and Austin Price broke the story below. BREAKING: Volquest has learned that Tennessee has concluded its investigation into NCAA violations under former head football coach Jeremy Pruitt. As a result, Tennessee will NOT impose itself a post-season bowl ban.https://t.co/lHNRx9G5wk Volquest Staff (@Volquest_Rivals) Nov 4, 2021 Tennessee confirmed the news shortly afterwards and released the following statement. The university has completed its investigation into rule violations within the football program. We are moving forward with our focus on rebuilding our football program and supporting student athletes. We will now work to complete a fair and efficient resolution through the appropriate process as we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in peer athletics, including transformative change for the NCAA, the Alston decision and important new name, image and likeness rights for our student athletes. We will hold ourselves accountable given the nature of the violations, our prompt investigation and corrective personnel actions, the new recruiting environment and other factors. In the interest of protecting the rights of innocent student athletes, the university will not impose a post-season bowl ban. The NCAA statutes prohibit us from sharing details of the investigation at this time, but we commit to providing that information when we are able. We appreciate the patience and support of our fans during this process. Pruitt was fired for cause after the university discovered serious violations of NCAA rules. Those violations came from the recruiting front, allegations that Chancellor Donde Plowman called astonishing and shocking. Pruitt finished the 2020 season with a score of 3-7. Tennessee went on to hire Josh Heupel, but the investigation stalled. It was something that was definitely used against the volunteers on the recruiting path, with so much uncertainty ahead. Now, at least on the college side, it seems to have wrapped up today. Here’s the main reasoning why Tennessee feels comfortable enough to move forward without inflicting a bowl ban penalty on its own. Most of the players involved have been transferred to other schools. Tennessee strongly believes that the players involved in the alleged violations have been transferred elsewhere and many will be playing after the season themselves. For current players and recruits, speculation about a possible bowl ban is a step forward from the cloud that has surrounded the program from the past year. VolQuest The Vols will need to win two of their last four games to qualify for bowling this season. Tennessee itself will impose other penalties, but could not comment on what that would be, it is likely a restriction on travel for recruitment, visits or maybe even a reduction in scholarship. So there you have it. Tennessee feels like all the culprits are out of the program. They slap themselves on the wrist and fully intend to play a bowling game with innocent players and coaches. Will that be enough for the NCAA? Who knows.

