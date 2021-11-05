Tennis, sex and politics converge in China’s latest #MeToo scandal

Chinese authorities appear to have suppressed virtually all online discussions about sexual assault allegations apparently leveled by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top official.

In a lengthy social media post that quickly disappeared, Peng Shuai wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister and member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after playing tennis for three years. past .

Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago, and that she had feelings for him after that.

A former top doubles player, Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including Grand Slams at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

The Associated Press was unable to verify the authenticity of her message, which was posted to her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, late Tuesday night. The post was removed shortly after, and a Weibo search for Peng’s account is now yielding no results. Neither she nor Zhang were available for comment.

The accusation is the first against a prominent government official since China’s #MeToo movement emerged in 2018 before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year. Previous allegations have been limited to sections of the media, advocacy groups and academia.

While social media is ubiquitous in China, it remains firmly under party control.

‘I was so scared that afternoon’

Screenshots of the post are circulating on Twitter, which has been blocked in China, reviving discussion on that platform about gender relations in China, where men dominate the top of politics and business.

In the post, Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife had arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago, and that he later took Peng to a room in his house where the attack took place.

“I was so scared that afternoon, never thought this could happen,” the post says.

Rumors and foreign reports of affairs between younger women and senior officials have long been the basis of Chinese politics, starting with the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong.

Cases brought against current and former officials under party leader and President Xi Jinping’s decade-long anti-corruption campaign also often include allegations of “lustful lifestyle,” along with bribery and abuse of their positions.

Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is common with former Chinese officials.

Peng has not played in the top division since the Qatar Open in February 2020. In singles, she reached the semifinals of the 2014 US Open and the round of 16 at the subsequent Australian Open, but has not progressed past the third round of any major since Wimbledon in 2017.

The Communist Party is increasingly cracking down on civil society, including the #MeToo movement, which is struggling to gain traction in the country.

Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern with China’s state broadcaster CCTV, was pushed by bystanders in September as she went to court in a case against a well-known presenter.

Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and pressured by authorities to hold protests.