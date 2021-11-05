Semifinal Field Set for ACC Field Hockey Championship

SYRACUSE, NY (theACC.com) The semifinal field is set for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship after quarterfinal victories by Virginia, Syracuse and North Carolina on Thursday.

The semifinal action kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. with Louisville (16-2), who received a bye in the opening round, against fifth-seeded Virginia (11-7). The 3:30 semifinal will find host No. 2 seed Syracuse (13-4) paired against No. 3 seed North Carolina (11-6). Friday’s winners will go on to meet in the championship game on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals defeated Virginia 1-0 in their regular season meeting in Louisville on September 17. The game was the ACC opener for both teams. Syracuse defeated UNC by a 5-0 score when the teams met at JS Coyne Stadium on October 1. At the time, it was the first shutout defeat the three-time defending NCAA champions had suffered since 2016.

Virginia knocked out Boston College 2-0 against No. 4 in Thursday’s tournament opener, and Syracuse took the lead early in a 5-1 win over No. 7 seed Duke. North Carolina took a 3-2 victory over No. 6 Wake Forest in overtime.

A wintry mix of hail, snow and sleet blew on Thursday afternoon, just before the scheduled start of the first game at 1 p.m. After the pregame ceremonies, the officials made the decision to delay the start of the Virginia-Boston College game by 90 minutes.

ACC Network provides live coverage of the entire championship, with Mike Corey handling play-by-play and Leah Secondo by suit.

A look at Thursday’s quarter-final action:

#5 Virginia 2, #4 Boston College 0

The Cavaliers netted a goal in each of the first two quarters to take a 2-0 lead. Virginia’s first score came at 3:21 of the first period, when Laura Janssen took a feed from Danielle Husar and placed her shot from the center of the circle perfectly for her fifth goal of the season.

Virginia pushed the lead to 2-0 midway through the second half when Rachel Robinson scooped a rebound from close range after BC keeper Jonna Kennedys saved Amber Ezechiels’ first shot from a penalty corner.

Boston College missed a chance to get on the board in the five minutes of the second quarter when Virginia keeper Tyler Kennedy fended off an Eagles strike from Sky Caron.

Virginias edge stood through the final two quarters as both teams missed scoring opportunities. The national 14th-seeded Cavaliers won for the fourth time in their last five games and avenged a 1-0 overtime loss by the 13th-seeded Eagles in the regular season.

In fact, the teams were in shots of eight each, although the Cavaliers put seven on target for the Eagles three. Jonna Kennedy made five saves for BC (12-6), and Tyler Kennedy had three for Virginia.

#2 Syracuse 5, #7 Duke 1

The Orange delighted their home crowd with an opening blitz of three unanswered goals in the first 12 minutes.

SJ Quigley started the game with a rebound goal just 35 seconds into the game. Willemijn Boogert followed with her second goal of the season at 6.24 am in the second quarter on assists from Claire Cooke and Eefke Van Den Nieuwenhof.

Hailey Bitters made it 3-0 with 3:20 to go in the opening period with her sixth goal of the year on an assist from Charlotte de Vries.

Duke entered the board at 4:50 in the third quarter when Hannah Miller worked his way in to deliver a back shot into the top right corner of the net.

But Van Den Nieuwenhof countered just over two minutes later on an assist from Quigley for a 4-1 Syracuse lead. Then, with just four seconds left on the clock for the third quarter, Van Den Nieuwenhof reconnected for her second score of the game and eighth of the season to give the Orange a four-goal lead.

The outcome gave Syracuse a decisive two-game sweep in its season series against the Blue Devils. The Orange squad defeated the Blue Devils 7-2 in the regular season game in Durham on October 16.

#3 North Carolina 3, #6 Wake Forest 2 (OT)

Cassie Sumfests’ goal of an Erin Matson 2:57 assist in overtime spelled the difference in Thursday night’s final. It capped off a five-point night for Matson, who scored both UNC goals in the regulations.

The Demon Deacons scored their first goal less than four minutes into the game, leading 2-1 at the end of the opening half.

Maggie Dickman put Wake Forest on the board at 11:39 a.m. of the opening quarter, when she got a pass from Meike Lanckohr and scored her seventh goal of the season.

The Deacons held 1-0 lead deep into the second quarter before four-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year Matson pushed his way into the circle and drove a shot home to tie the score at 1-1.

The draw score lasted all 24 seconds. Ashley Hart fought for an unassisted goal, her second of the year to bring Wake Forest back to the forefront.

The third quarter came down to a series of missed opportunities for the Tar Heels, who failed to convert four penalty corners. Wake Forest’s 2-1 lead held up well into the second half, despite the Demon Deacons only collecting one shot in the last two regulatory quarters.

But Matson finally came through again with 10:21 left in the regular season, chasing her own missed shot and scoring from the rebound to put things back to 2-2. The goal was Matson’s 23rd of the season, pushing her ACC-leading career tally to 105.

The score remained deadlocked until the break, setting up the exciting finish.

The Tar Heels played overtime without head coach Karen Shelton after the UNC bench was shown a red card in the closing seconds of the regulation.

Wake Forest (7-10) suffered his 11th consecutive loss to UNC, but both games this season were decided by one goal.

After not having played an extra-time game in the first 14 games, UNC played its third game in a row in OT on Thursday-evening.

ACC Field Hockey Championship 2021

JS Coyne Field; Syracuse, New York

Quarter-finals

Thursday 4 November

#5 Virginia 2, #4 Boston College 0

#2 Syracuse 5, #7 Duke 1

#3 North Carolina 3, #6 Wake Forest 2 (OT)

Semi-finals

Friday 5 November

1pm – #1 Louisville vs. Virginia

3:30 p.m. Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Championship

Sunday 7 Nov

Afternoon – Saturday match winners

(All games are broadcast live by ACC Network)