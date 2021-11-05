Packers Friday Musings: Now’s the Right Time for Jordan Love to Take Action

After exorcising their demons in Arizona last week, the Green Bay Packers hit the road again this week in another challenging environment. Against an up-and-down Kansas City Chiefs squad at Arrowhead Stadium, the Packers will have an extra test without Aaron Rodgers in the middle, even with a commanding lead from the NFC North.

Today’s musings discuss why this could be an ideal time and situation for Jordan Love to make his first start if the Packers can protect him up front. Plus, does a Packers defender make him too expensive for the team to keep long-term? Without a doubt…

If Jordan Love was forced into action this season, this would have been the ideal scenario

Aside from the negative publicity and positive Covid-19 test surrounding Aaron Rodgers this week, there are some positives in Loves’ rise to the starting role. In fact, this is close to how you’d want your backup pressed into his first start rather than a franchise quarterback.

Of course, Rodgers’ recovery after a positive test is paramount and serious in its own right. However, early signs would indicate that he is on the mend. Normally in these situations it’s a devastating injury that puts a player like Rodgers offside, but it doesn’t seem to be that way. Second, it’s critical for both Love and the Packers to see the sophomore get meaningful replays from the regular season. It’s hard for Green Bay to find any reason, outside of the cleanup duty, to give Love those kind of snaps. Now, in Game of the Week action, Love will be able to demonstrate his skills in front of a wide audience against Patrick Mahomes. A good showing only helps the Packers, whether that means increasing Loves’ trade value or giving Love confidence on their way to an eventual starting role in Green Bay.

Sunday will also be a good barometer for Love. Unlike during the preseason, he will have the full arsenal of weapons at his disposal, especially Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling who are expected to fit. What difference will it make to throw to novice recipients instead of hopeful candidates? Love plays in a tough road environment at Arrowhead Stadium, but he faces a vulnerable pass defense in Kansas City and now at least he has some exhibition experience to calm his nerves. He will also have a copious hasty attack behind him. Love performed screens, play-action passes and roll-out passes to tight ends throughout the preseason and those kinds of plays should be expected in numbers on Sunday.

Jordan Love has advantages in his favor and so do the Packers, with a 7-1 record and a comfortable lead in multiple games in the division. There may not be a State Farm Insurance battle on Sunday, but the intrigue remains.

How much pressure will the Chiefs be able to put on Love?

When an offense kicks out an inexperienced quarterback, they can expect the defense to turn up the pressure early and often. For Kansas City, the pressure was hard to find early in the season.

The Chiefs have bagged just 11 sacks as a defensive unit this season, a major reason behind their decision to trade for Melvin Ingram on the deadline this week. It’s not a given that Ingram will immediately take the field for the Chiefs this week, but his presence could help rearrange the defensive front. Pro BowlThere Chris Jones is one of the Chiefs defenders who has had a disappointing season after shifting to the outside of the line more than once. Jones has only earned three sacks of his own since leaving his prolific internal position, but could return to that spot this week. Meanwhile, starpass rusher Frank Clark himself has only one sack this season, the one against New York last week.

The offensive line has been strong for the Packers this season despite injuries, and if the team can add David Bakhtiari to the left tackle it should be well suited to protect Love from a struggling defensive front. But how well will they be able to slide and pick up the variety of blitzes Steve Spagnuolo could bring? That will be one of the bigger keys to getting Green Bay over the loss of Rodgers.

Could DeVondre Campbell play? at good?

One of the first surprises of the Packers season was the steady and game-making performance of inside-linebacker Campbell. After signing a one-year low-risk off-season deal, Campbell picked up the NFC Defensive Player of the Month this week, a rarity for the Packers defense lately. As the Packers had to make up for the losses of other strong players on the defensive side of the ball, they were picked up by the slender Campbell.

Maybe even so bad that it works against Green Bay. After seemingly finding a middle linebacker to build on, the Packers may not be able to afford offseason Campbell if he maintains his Pro Bowl level. At 28, Campbell is still in the prime of his life. Despite inconsistencies in recent years, he could certainly win somewhere in the neighborhood of $7-10 million, as seen by Blake Martinez and Jarrad Davis over the past few offseasons.

Make no mistake, Green Bay will play all the impact it can get from Campbell this season. But as his accolades grow, Campbells will also appreciate in the open market.