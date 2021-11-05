Taliban Tactics Lead to Cricket Australia Postponement





Australia has postponed its first-ever test against Afghanistan after the ruling Taliban regime effectively banned women from practicing the sport. Australian cricket authorities said they decided after consulting with “relevant stakeholders” that the men’s test, to be played in Hobart this month, will not go ahead as planned. After the Taliban ousted Afghanistan’s elected government in August, senior leaders said Afghan women would no longer play cricket or other sports. Under the regime’s harsh reading of Islamic law, women are also banned from school and most other public functions. Senior Australian cricketers have said they would like to see the test canceled if the de facto ban on women’s cricket remains in place. But Australian captain Aaron Finch supported Afghan cricket to thrive and said the test would likely be rescheduled soon. “It would have been a great test match, but I think they still have that on the schedule at some point,” Finch told reporters ahead of his team’s crucial match against the West Indies at the Twenty20 World Cup. “It’s really important for the world cricket that we’ve seen, especially in the shortest formats of the game, how important and how big of an impact the Afghan team has had on world cricket. “So hopefully that can get going again as soon as possible.” Afghanistan’s men are currently playing in the T20 World Cup, offering fans in the conflict-ravaged country a brief respite from the misery at home, with victories against Namibia and Scotland. But Kabul has been warned it could face an international ban if it fails to form a side at the upcoming Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. In a statement, Cricket Australia said it is “committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world”. “Given the current uncertainty, (Cricket Australia) felt it necessary to postpone the test match to a later date when the situation is clearer.” Afghan players are expected to play in Australia next season of the Big Bash League. Cricket Australia said it looks forward to “hosting both Afghanistan’s women’s and men’s teams in the not-too-distant future”, but has emphatically not set a new date for the matches. Afghan all-rounder and T20I captain Mohammed Nabi said he hoped the two countries could still work together to develop Afghan cricket. Nabi made headlines by bursting into tears during Afghanistan’s first T20 World Cup match against Scotland, which she promptly thrashed. But he has tried well to avoid questions about politics. “It is disappointing that the test race is canceled this year, but I am happy that the race has only been postponed and not cancelled,” said Nabi.

