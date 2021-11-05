A high school principal apologizes for lack of sportsmanship after soccer team won a game 106-0





Inglewood High School Principal Debbie Tate issued the statement on Monday, saying her school’s team failed to “behave with athleticism or integrity and the final score is unacceptable”.

“Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride to our community. While Friday’s game did not reflect our best rating as directors, Morningside High School and Inglewood High School football players, and their coaches, have worked hard all season and deserve our respect,” said Tate.

Both schools are located in the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD), and school district officials said they are “saddened” by the game’s score and will investigate.

“We will conduct a full investigation and take all necessary steps to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under any IUSD athletics program,” said County Administrator Erika Torres. said in a statement.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of each student athlete and regret that these actions have taken the focus away from the positive progress our programs have made at IUSD.” The Inglewood High School quarterback is tied to UCLA and scored 13 touchdowns in the game. The team scored 56 points in the first quarter and was 83-0 at halftime. The most controversial move came when Inglewood’s head coach went for a two-point conversion when the team was already leading 104-0, tying Hilo High School in Hawaii as the highest-scoring high school football game in the past five years. . “He used their star quarterback, so it was to be expected,” Morningside footballer Dayvon Scruggs told me CNN affiliate KABC . “We came into the game knowing we were going to lose but at the same time we fought to the end and didn’t give up and that’s what really matters.” His coach Brian Collins, who is his first head coach, told the Los Angeles Times it was a ‘classless move’, but he was proud of his players for not stopping. The game’s fallout exploded on social media where Dick Vitale agreed with Collins. “How can the coaching staff at INGLEWOOD HS California feel good about themselves?” the legendary sports announcer said on Twitter. “Sick and a disgrace to the title of COACH! Congratulations on teaching good sportsmanship. YOU MUST BE FIRED!” CNN has reached out to Mil’Von James, Inglewood’s head coach, for comment. In a letter that Principal Tate posted on Twitter, she said James apologized to Morningside and the school community in general. Even though the score of the game was high, it doesn’t even hit the record set back in 1927. That’s When Haven High School in Kansas defeated Sylvia High School with a score of 256-0.

