China censors tennis stars’ claims of sexual assault by former deputy prime minister





“DIRECT DISASTER” Searches on China’s tightly controlled Internet, including Weibo and the Baidu search engine, also yield no results when Peng and Zhang’s names are entered together. Peng’s Weibo account was still up and running on Thursday, but it does not appear in the search results on the platform. In the apparent screenshots of Peng’s lengthy and heartfelt post accusing Zhang of pressured her into sex, she reportedly wrote, “I was very scared. “I initially refused and continued to cry.” Peng reportedly claimed that they were in a relationship that lasted until Zhang recently stopped contacting her. She had no proof of the alleged relationship, she said, but added that Zhang’s wife was aware of it. The experience left her with self-loathing, she allegedly wrote. “Even if it’s no more than throwing an egg against a rock, I will – like a moth attracted to a flame – court a disaster – tell the facts about what happened,” Peng is said to have written. China saw a fledgling #MeToo movement in 2018, with allegations involving powerful public figures. But such claims against top political leaders have so far not been made public. “Peng Shuai speaking out shows that #MeToo will not be stopped,” said Zhou Xiaoxuan, who accused a prominent television host of sexual harassment in 2018. “As long as sexual violence takes place under imbalanced power structures, there will be women who experience pain… and speak out,” she added. Feminist activist Lu Pin told AFP Peng’s allegations were “very significant” as they pointed to an invisible side of top Chinese officials. “Peng Shuai’s self-report is that of yet another imperfect victim,” Lu said on Twitter. “It is very difficult to break the ineffability and normalization of sexual violence throughout an entire society with the meager strength of an individual.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-censor-tennis-peng-shuai-sexual-assault-former-vice-premier-zhang-gaoli-2291036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos