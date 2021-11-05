No. 3 Field hockey sets program record for wins





Next game: vs. Penn State University 11/5/2021 | 4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON BTN PISCATAWAY, NJ – The No. 3 field hockey player, who hosted the Big Ten Tournament for the first time, took a key win to open the quarterfinals action, beating Indiana 3-1. The win set the Scarlet Knights a new program record with 16 wins in the season, marked RU’s first-ever Big Ten Tournament win and delivered head coach Marital Meredith with her 100th career win. Rutgers trailed early, as Indiana scored first, but fought back with the next three goals. Rutgers’ goals came from Milena Redlingshoefer , Bridy Molyneaux and Lucy Bannatyne . Rutgers had a 12-6 lead in shots and 4-2 in corners. Gianna Glatz made three saves in the win. Rutgers improved to 14-1 at home in the past two seasons. “This is really special”, head coach Marital Meredith said. “It’s a testament to this group of players, all the players that came before them and what we’ve been able to build here at Rutgers. I’m so proud of this group. We had to settle in, but the team wasn’t shaken early. team was confident in what to do and how to play. We started to possess the ball well, passed and connected with each other. I was happy with how we finished the game. We need to rest and then prepare for what is to come goes.” In the first quarter, Glatz made three early saves as IU’s first penalty corner of the day. However, the Hoosiers were the first team to get on the board. The first shot was sent in from the top of the arc, where the Hoosier player redecorated it. In the second quarter, Rutgers put pressure on the IU goal and he was able to earn a penalty shot. Milena Redlingshoefer stepped to the dot and shot it past the keeper to equalize the score. The winning goal came from a special game with Bridy Molyneaux and Rachel Houston to form a team. The two took on the defense and Houston launched a backhand charge to the back post, where Molyneaux sent it in to put RU ahead for good. In the waning seconds, IU drew their keeper to him. Katie Larmour sent a ball in where Lucy Bannatyne score to freeze victory. Rutgers will play in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time. The Scarlet Knights will take on the 3 seater Penn State, which will be broadcast nationally by the Big Ten Network, at 4:30 PM. “This is a moment of incredible pride,” said Civico after racking up 100 career victories. “I love Rutgers. I love this program. It means so much to me and the team. To have so many people – players, alumni, people who work at Rutgers, other coaches here supporting the game and this to me and the team, that’s the ultimate moment. That’s why I coach and I love what I do. I’m really grateful.” Rutgers’ first day as tournament host for the first time was a huge success. More than 1,300 fans filled the complex for three intensely competitive games. Gallery: (4/11/2021) Field Hockey defeats Indiana (Big Ten Quarters) After glazing the #RUFH victory with today’s winning goal, Bridy Molyneaux caught up with the @RutgersOnBTN crew to break the win pic.twitter.com/W40zFnFPCM Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) Nov 4, 2021 Post-game celebrations in honor of our head coach, Marital Meredith , on her career wins! pic.twitter.com/Sl7wClMP1e Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) Nov 4, 2021 #RUFH advances to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals for the first time! Great day 1 hosting the tournament with a win over Indiana against 3rd seed Penn State Friday at 4:30 PM : https://t.co/QAttO94EAX pic.twitter.com/v33XGo4k2o Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) Nov 5, 2021

