Iran does not want to end nuclear weapons pact negotiations: Raisi

Iran will not leave the negotiating table, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, after announcing that nuclear talks would resume in Vienna on Nov. 29. “As Iran has previously stated, we will not leave the negotiating table, but we will resist excessive demands that harm the interests of the Iranian nation,” he said. The president’s comments were made on the occasion of the National Day of the Fight Against Iran’s Global Arrogance to mark the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in the country after the 1979 revolution, the semi-official Iranian Students’ Office reported. News Agency (ISNA). He said Iran expects the next round of talks in Vienna, aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to be “result-oriented” and that Iranian negotiators “will not fail in any way”. of the rightful demand of the Iranian people, namely the lifting of the unjust sanctions.” While pursuing the lifting of sanctions, Tehran will simultaneously seek to neutralize its effects on Iran’s economy, he said. Raisi said the United States has been hostile to Iran for seven decades, in reference to the US-backed coup that toppled the Iranian government in 1953 during the nationalization of the country’s oil supplies. An agreement was announced on Wednesday evening to resume talks in the Austrian capital by the end of the month by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, later confirmed by EU and US diplomatic sources. Iran has nearly doubled its stock of enriched uranium in less than a month, according to spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, IRNA reported late Wednesday. “We have enriched more than 210 kilograms of uranium to 20 percent and we have produced 25 kilograms at 60 percent, a level that no country can produce except those with nuclear weapons,” Kamalvandi said. The Iranian authorities have long said that the increase in uranium enrichment, along with other measures to reduce some commitments under the JCPOA, is a response to the US withdrawal from the deal and the failure of European signatories to defend interests. from Iran amid US energy and banking sanctions. (With input from Xinhua) (Cover: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a televised interview, Sept. 4, 2021. /CFP)

