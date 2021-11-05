Sports
Kentucky tries to get back on track against rival Tennessee
american football
Kentucky returns home for the first time in nearly a month, trying to end a two-game losing streak when border rival Tennessee arrives Saturday night. Game time is 7pm EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and the UK Sports Network. The Cats and Vols play to a sold-out British audience for the third time.
Despite the two-game slip, there’s still plenty of meat to the bone for the Cats, who can set a winning SEC record, second in the SEC East and a third win over the Volunteers in the past five encounters. Saturday at Kroger field. The Cats have not played back-to-back vs. Tennessee won.
Offensively, the Wildcats were led by quarterback Will Levis, who completes 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns. Levis’ main target was: Wan’Dale Robinson, who is among the leading receivers in the Southeastern Conference with 58 catches for 645 yards and five TDs. The ground game was tempered by Christopher Rodriguez Jr., who has rushed 809 yards and five scores, and he is second in the league with 101.1 yards per game.
Kentucky’s defense was most exceptional in 2021, with linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacques Jones lead the team in tackles while safety Yusuf Corker and defensive ending Josh Paschalis are among the SEC leaders in pass breakup and loss handling, respectively.
|Kentucky vs. Tennessee
|Sat, Nov. 18:00 – 19:00 ET
Kroger field
Lexington, Ky.
Game Notes: VK | FROM
Digital game day program
Gameday App
|Coverage
TV: ESPN2
Listen
|UK
|Team stats
|FROM
|6-2
|file
|4-4
|4-2
|Conference report
|2-3
|27.0
|score/game
|37.4
|366.2
|Total violation/match
|457.2
|175.2
|Rushing yards/game
|226.1
|191.0
|Passing yards/game
|231.1
|16.9
|Kick-off efficiencies (average)
|23.5
|12.5
|Point returns (average)
|10.1
|46.1
|Points (average)
|43.8
|28:35
|Time of possession/play
|25:19
|47.8%
|Third Down Conversion
|46.0%
|50.0%
|Fourth Down Conversion
|46.7%
|20.8
|Points allowed/game
|26.5
|338.8
|Total yards/game allowed
|393.6
|116.0
|Rush yards allowed/game
|144.4
|222.8
|Pass yards allowed/game
|249.2
Cat Scratches: Coen, UK Attack hoping the balance will come back
In the past two games, the Kentucky Offensive has moved away from something offensive coordinator Liam Coen always outside his unit. It’s a word he used again and again during his press conference on Tuesday. And it is always his goal.
Balance.
After falling behind both Georgia and Mississippi State, the Cats were forced to move away from the ground game and throw the ball in the air almost exclusively. That makes it difficult to move the ball because the defense knows what’s coming.
“It just went into a spiral, then you have to throw the ball for the rest of the game to stay in it,” said Coen. “The turnovers have really thrown us off balance. We’ve been thrown off balance and that’s definitely something that can affect your whole game plan. Those things can happen, but of course that’s not the plan in a week.”
And that’s not a recipe for success.
“You lose your balance if you don’t get going,” Coen said. “We had the ball for five minutes 40 seconds into the second half. Once we threw the picks and had the turnovers early in the second half, it now becomes a pitching game. When I went into the half, I wasn’t going to throw the ball as much as we had to in the second half.”
This week Coen has his unit pay close attention to every detail… Read more
Series vs. Tennessee
Tennessee leads 81-26-9 overall, including a 38-15-3 lead in Lexington. In 2020, Kentucky won Knoxville for the first time since 1984.
The longtime rivals have split the past four meetings after Tennessee won 31 of the 32 meetings from 1985 through 2016.
The UK’s last win at Lexington came in 2017 when quarterback Stephen Johnson scored on a last minute touchdown and the Wildcats defeated the Vols 29-26. Running back Benny Snell Jr. led the Wildcats with 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
This season marks Kentucky’s 10th anniversary ending a 26-year drought against the volunteers. In that game on November 26, 2011, wide receiver Matt Roark served as the quarterback emergency starter and helped the Cats to an unlikely 10-7 win in Lexington.
With a total of 116 games played, it is the third most played rivalry in Southeastern Conference history. Only Auburn-Georgia (125 games) and Ole Miss-Mississippi State (117) have been played more.
The two teams have played annually since 1919, except in 1943 (war year, no team for either school).
Biggest British win: 56 (56-0) in 1893 at Knoxville
Biggest win in Tennessee: 52 (52-0) in 1994 at Knoxville
Games decided by 7 points or less (excluding draw): Tennessee leads 28-12
British coach Mark Stoops is 2-6 vs. Tennessee during his tenure.
A British victory would…
Give the Cats consecutive wins over Tennessee for the first time since the 1976 and 1977 seasons.
Get the Cats their first win over the Vols at Lexington since a 29-26 win in 2017.
Give the UK three wins in the span of five encounters vs. Tennessee since 8-2-1 during the period 1953-1964.
Move the UK to 5-2 in SEC play and set a winning conference record under head coach for the second time Mark Stoops (2018). It would be the UK’s second winning SEC record since the 1977 team finished 6-0 in league matches.
Get at least second place in the 2021 SEC Eastern Division standings.
Give the Cats nine wins in the past 11 games.
Give Stoops 29 SEC wins in the UK, expanding his school record.
Give Stoops 56 career wins in the UK, leaving him just four wins short of tying Paul “Bear” Bryant to the school’s winning coach.
Kentucky-Tennessee Connections
Kentucky has three players from the state of Tennessee: DB Adrian Huey (Nashville), OT Darian Kinnard (Knoxville) and D.L. Tre’Vonn Rybka (Dickson).
Tennessee has one player from Kentucky on its roster: DB Trel Riley (Princeton).
UK special assistant to the head coach Eddie Gran was the special teams coordinator and RB coach in Tennessee in 2009. He coached in the Chick-fil-A Bowl that season.
British Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart worked in Tennessee athletics from 1986-98.
Last meeting vs. Tennessee
Kentucky defeated No. 18 Tennessee, 34-7, in Knoxville on October 17, 2020, ending a 36-year victory drought in Knoxville dating back to the 1984 season.
It was Knoxville’s first win over a ranked Tennessee team in school history and the largest (27) win margin there since a 56-0 win in 1893, the first game of the 116-game series.
It was the biggest road win against an Associated Press-ranked team in school history.
UK got interceptions on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter, with the first two returning for touchdowns.
Kentucky played a dominant second half, winning 17-0. The British defense only allowed 84 yards in the second half, 65 of which were in Tennessee’s last possession.
QB Terry Wilson completed 12-of-15 passes for 101 yards and a score, while adding 32 rushing yards as he became only the second quarterback in UK history to win both Florida and Tennessee in their careers (Derrick Ramsey).
RB Chris Rodriguez led the Wildcats on the ground with 13 carry bags for 73 yards, including a two-yard touchdown run that closed the score.
LB Jamin Davis had an 85-yard INT return for a score on the next possession, the eighth longest in school history. It was the UK’s longest return against an SEC opponent since Darryl Bishop had a 97-yard runback in 1972.
Then-British offensive line coach John Schlarman, who was fighting in stage four of cancer, was given the coach’s match ball Mark Stoops afterwards. It was the last game Schlarman coached before passing away less than a month later.
https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/11/4/football-kentucky-seeking-to-get-back-on-track-against-rival-tennessee.aspx
