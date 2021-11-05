Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 9

If Week 8 was one of the best “Thursday Night Football” matchups on paper, Week 9’s matchup would have to be considered one of the worst.

Two AFC teams with losing records will face each other this Thursday in what is an important battle for draft positioning. Both teams are coming off 34-31 results in Week 8, with the visitor winning to improve to 2-5 and the home side losing to fall back to 3-5.

The quarterback battle will be interesting. The Colts have an advantage with Carson Wentz at the start, but he’s coming out of a great game as Mike White led the Jets to a season-high points tally while throwing over 400 yards. He will try to build on that start in week 9 and prove that it was not just a flash in the pan.

The Colts’ defense should give White a solid test, but they have been put to the test in recent weeks. And without TY Hilton (concussion), both Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor will have to help carry the Indy offense in hopes of breaking their 1-3 record at home.

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday night’s matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first week 9 game of the 2021 NFL season.

Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Jets at Colts

: Jets at Colts Venue: Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Colts (3-5) play host to the Jets on “Thursday Night Football” on Week 9. Indianapolis is coming off a 34-31 overtime loss to the Titans, losing a 14-point lead early in the game. The team will hope to bounce back against the Jets.

The Jets, meanwhile, are coming off a big upset win over the Bengals. Mike White won his first NFL start, earning the Jets 34 points in style. They defeated the Bengals, who were favored by double digits in that game, 34-31, the same score as the Titans-Colts game.

Indianapolis will definitely be preferred over the 2-5 Jets in this place. That said, they will need a better performance from Carson Wentz in this one. Wentz threw two terrible interceptions late in the Colts’ loss to the Titans, completing only 52.9 percent of his passes. If he can’t throw more accurately, the Jets have a chance to hang out.

New York will hope White can continue to play well, and they’ll be looking for Jamison Crowder and rookie Michael Carter as the best weapons of the attack. Carter might not get much on the ground against a Colts team that Derrick Henry just slowed down, but he can still serve as a weapon throughout the game.

This match will have major consequences. It will either decide whether the Colts are going to make a playoff run or if they are on a crash course for a top-10 pick. If it’s the latter, the team may want to consider letting Wentz sit so they can keep their own pick in the first round rather than send it to the Eagles.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 4 Nov

: Thursday 4 Nov Time20:20 ET

The Jets and Colts kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. “Thursday Night Football” games will begin uniformly for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season at that time. Pregame coverage of the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on both NFL Network and Fox. NFL Network also airs “TNF First Look” on game day starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Streamers can watch the game through Amazon Prime or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

What channel is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on tonight?

“Thursday Night Football” will be simulcast by both Fox and NFL Network for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Viewers can watch the game on those channels or stream it on Amazon Prime. All options have the same announcer tag team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Most cable providers in the United States carry the NFL network. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game

Streamers can watch “Thursday Night Football” for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app. You must enter cable/satellite subscription credentials to access.

Meanwhile, cord cutters have plenty of options to cut Jets vs. Colts to watch. They are as follows.

NFL Week 9 Schedule

The Jets and the Colts will be the first match-up of Week 9 on “Thursday Night Football.” New York wins with Mike White as quarterback, while the Colts sands Carson Wentz lost to the Colts in overtime.

The best of prime-time games will take place between the Titans and Rams. The teams are a combined 13-3 on the season and both are in first place in their respective divisions, but they will look different in this match. Tennessee will be without Derrick Henry, while the Rams will break in newly acquired pass rusher Von Miller.

Steelers-Bears wraps up Week 9 on “Monday Night Football” with Justin Fields getting his first chance to prove himself in primetime. The main list for the week also includes a few good matchups, but the one that stands out is the Packers atChiefs game.

The Packers just beat the previously undefeated Cardinals, while the Chiefs struggled to beat the Giants. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will have to bring their A-game to avoid falling below .500 again.

Below is the full schedule for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Week 9

Game Kick-off time TV channel Jets at Colts 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Game Kick-off time TV channel Falcons at Saints 13:00 ET Fox Broncos at Cowboys 13:00 ET Fox Patriots at Panthers 13:00 ET CBS Vikings at Ravens 13:00 ET Fox Browns at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS Accounts at Jaguars 13:00 ET CBS Texans with dolphins 13:00 ET Fox Raiders at Giants 13:00 ET CBS Chargers at Eagles 16:05 ET CBS Packers at Chiefs 16:25 ET Fox Cardinals at 49ers 16:25 ET Fox Titans at Rams 20:20 ET NBC