



Tennis fans were last able to see the main draw at the Dow Tennis Classic on February 9, 2020. One year, nine months and six days later — 631 days to be exact — fans were able to participate in the tournament at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

Fans were able to mingle, eat in the catering tent and experience some tennis action as 2019 champion Caty McNally defeated wild card Reese Brantmeier 6-3, 7-5 in Tuesday’s main game.

There are some changes fans can expect from the past year. Masks are not required but are highly recommended, some areas are screened off to keep fans and players separate and the dining tent is on the outdoor courts, rather than the indoor courts as has been the case in the past.

Another big adjustment for fans is the timing of the tournament, when it moved from February to November. Some fans enjoyed the other time of year; it didn’t matter much, Midlanders are happy the DTC is back. Midland’s Paddy Hobohm has been at the DTC for about a decade and said he understood why the tournament had to be postponed, but he was just glad it’s back. “For Midland, it’s a big deal for our community,” Hobohm said. “So we always come to see a group of people that you don’t always see and from a community aspect. Everyone loves it here. So we have a great following for women’s sports to start with, but also for tennis.” Midland’s Stacy Trapani said many adjustments had to be made over the past 20 months. Now that the tournament has made its way back, along with other major sporting events – including the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the Great Lakes Loons – many adjustments must be made to how organizers should handle virus-related Again, Trapani is just happy to see tennis again in Midland. “The changes are fantastic, I love them. I love that they’ve changed the way they do things,” Trapani said. “They’ve changed the seats and everything. It just gives it a fresh new feel. And it’s fun, because it’s kind of a new era, you know, so I really like it and watching the players is always just fantastic “And the game is so far. I mean, it’s only Tuesday, but the game has been great so far. It’s always been so exciting.” For Pharrington Douglas, a special tradition was restored on the opening day of the tournament. Douglas, a native of Saginaw, has been with the DTC for the past ten years. Douglas is the president of the Urban Racquet Sports Foundation — an inner-city kids’ tennis program — and every Monday of the DTC, Douglas brings the kids out to chat with one of the pros and their coach, eat pizza, and go to to watch -level tennis. Due to virus-related restrictions, the children were unable to interview players or coaches this year. However, Douglas said the kids still enjoyed pizza and had a blast watching the pros. About the postponement of the DTC, Douglas said he and the kids were disappointed, but they were resilient and just continued to have fun and enjoy tennis as a group. They were excited to have it back and get it back into their routine. “We just missed it,” Douglas said. “If it’s advertised and the dates are set, we’re just looking forward to coming, but it wasn’t set up, it just didn’t bubble up into our routine. … So from that point of view, yes. It’s nice to It’s back But it’s in a different month of the year And it’s set up differently too, you know, so it’s like, okay, we’re a little confused. Things are usually a little different. So it’s set up differently.’ Naturally, the tournament offers an opportunity to bring people together outside of the tennis aspect. Hobohm said he was excited to get out and talk to people. His parents host McNally while she participates in the tournament – a common practice in professional sports in Midland and similar markets. “It’s good that you have the opportunity to network, because that’s been missed in Midland for a while,” said Hobhom. “A lot of things became a really big hull right away. So I think it says a lot that (they) do it once to have crowds of people, and I think the tent idea was a really good thing to appreciate, get the crowd out of it building, and then you can meet there for a bit and mingle. “So to me the energy feels great,” Hobohm continued. “People want to go out and it was nice to hang out. And to see people you don’t normally see. But all the feedback I’ve heard has been very positive.”

