The three national table tennis rivals will miss the World Table Tennis Championships, one has just won the Olympic champion and the other is ranked first in the world





The three-man Olympic champions of the Chinese table tennis team Ma Long, Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin voluntarily withdrew from the World Table Tennis Championships, giving way to young teammates to play sports. This is commendable, but three of the rivals also missed the start on November 23. The World Championships are the Tokyo Mixed Doubles Olympics Mizutani Hayabusa, the 2017 Men’s Singles World Cup Ocharov and the current number one men’s doubles Zheng Youngzhi. Hayabusa Mizutani has been the leader in Japanese men’s table tennis for 12 years, from the Beijing Olympic Cycle to the Rio Olympic Cycle. His career has been brilliant and his top world ranking has consistently been in the top 10. The best singles record has won the Rio Olympics. The team also won the Olympic runner-up. Mizutani Hayabusa is also a double player. He once paired up with Kishikawa-san to become the national rival in men’s doubles table tennis. The mixed doubles and partner of Ito Mima is the most difficult opponent of national table tennis. After entering the Tokyo Olympic cycle, Zhang Benzhihe rushed to catch up and surpassed Mizutani Hayabusa to become the leading figure in Japan. The state of Mizutani Hayabusa was in a steep decline, often stopping the first round of the Open, and the world rankings fell out of the top 10, and even the singles from the Tokyo Olympics. I didn’t even know the qualifiers, but luckily the mixed doubles with Mima Ito won the Olympic championship and ended his career. Suffering from a hip injury, Mizutani Hayabusa was very lucky and chose to retire, which prevented him from competing in the World Table Tennis Championships. Germany’s Ocharov is also one of the top players in the European men’s table tennis world. In the 2017 World Cup, his teammate Boll won the first world title. He and Boer formed the German duo and won the team at the Tokyo Olympics. The honor of runner-up and third runner-up in men’s singles. Ocharov has a nice serve, a squat backhand slashing service, a forehand also has a side slash service, the spin is relatively strong and the forehand and backhand stalemate are strong. At the Tokyo Olympics, he lost 7 matches in the semifinals to Malone, who was ultimately successful in defending his title. Too bad the injury came back after the Olympics and he had to announce his retirement. He missed the Houston World Table Tennis Championships. His vacancy will be filled by Chinese straight player Qiu Dang. South Korean star Jung Young-sik also missed the only event of the World Table Tennis Championships. As one of the top three players in South Korea, he teamed up with Jang Woo Jin and Lee Sang-soo for the South Korean men’s team in the Olympic Games, World Championships and other major competitions to achieve impressive results. In particular, the points in the men’s doubles currently rank first in the world. Jung Young-sik/Lee Sang-soo have beaten the national table tennis combination many times in the Open. After the Tokyo Olympics, Jung Young-sik chose to withdraw from the national team and make way for young players. Li Sangzhu, Jang Woo Jin, Ahn Jae Hyun, Lin Zhongxun, Huang Min and 5 people took part in the battle. After splitting the world’s first men’s doubles combination, it is very favorable for the national men’s doubles table tennis to win the championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://min.news/en/sport/5a4095f5e7753eafdfbb00bceaa6da8c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos