NFL Predictions, Week 9: 6 Burning Questions Including Browns-Bengals, Justin Fields, Cowboys-Broncos Streak

We went into the second half of the season and there is still so much in the air. Week 9 is an interesting mix of some pretty insignificant games and then absolutely crucial matchups that can help set the playoffs.

These are the questions I want answered in week 9.

How ugly will Bills vs. Becoming Jaguars?

At the risk of ruining Buffalo, this should be one of the most brutal games of the year to watch. The Bills are 14.5 point favorites, and that still feels way too low.

I’m waiting to see how long this whole disastrous Urban Meyer experiment lasts before he comes up with an excuse to leave Jacksonville. I’m a little surprised it hasn’t already happened, to be honest, but think a massive blowout loss to Buffalo could really set things in motion for Meyers’ exit.

That would be a great gift for the Jaguars.

Did the Battle of Ohio Ever Mean More?

The NFL’s Battle of Ohio between the browns and Bengals tend to look like two toddlers having a slap fight most years. There’s very little reason to make it attractive other than bragging rights, and even then no one outside the area should care.

Things are very different in 2021. Both teams are really good, and there is a lot at stake in terms of the second half of the year. Cincinnati urgently needs to get back on track after a crushing loss to the Jets, while the Browns must win to remain competitive in the division and potentially make the playoffs.

That makes this really fun to watch.

Can the Vikings do anything against the Ravens?

The Vikings are one of the league’s biggest disappointments this season. Minnesotas talent far exceeds what they have done in the field, largely because of coaching decisions that have not maximized their potential.

A crushing loss to Dallas in Week 8 when the Cowboys didn’t really underline Dak Prescott how much Minnesota has struggled. Now there’s a chance to see if this team has learned something of their passive approach to football in a game against the Ravens.

Another bad outing could and should spell the end of the Mike Zimmer era.

Will the Chiefs benefit from their gift?

It’s been a brutal season for the Chiefs, whose defenses are so terrible that there’s no level of offensive brilliance that can take them out of their rut and keep them at the top of the AFC West.

However, Week 9 has given them a serious gift, courtesy of Aaron Rodgers’ stupidity, and now KC has to deal with the… packers without their franchise quarterback. This is a game the Chiefs need to win to keep things together and potentially make it to the playoffs.

If Kansas City can’t pull these out, she might as well write them off.

Can the Cowboys break the streak?

One of the most bizarre trends in the NFL, the Cowboys haven’t beaten the Broncos since 1995. Denver has had Dallas number one for the past 25 years, winning each of the last six games between the two.

On paper, there’s no way Dallas is dropping this game, but stranger things have happened. I wonder if history can continue.

Can Justin Fields keep improving this week?

It’s been a bad season for the Bears, which this season is more about development and the future than about actually competing. Week 8 was a huge confidence builder for Justin Fields, who had the best game of his rookie season so far.

It’s critical to see Fields build on this improvement, and the Steelers are a good test for this. Pittsburgh loves to eat up and spit out rookie quarterbacks, and how Fields handles TJ Watt and the Steelers pass rush will be a huge challenge.

I’m interested to see how he does, and if we continue to see big leaps in the rookies’ game.