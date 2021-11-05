Climate change: Cricket’s groundkeepers in tackling the sport’s climate crisis

A 2017 Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder was canceled due to poor air quality caused by smoke from bushfires

Cricket lives and breathes outdoors, but the game can no longer escape the changing climate that is chasing it.

Many test countries are in particularly climate-sensitive latitudes – Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa – and global temperature increases are having a devastating impact.

The drought in Cape Town between 2015-18 led to the temporary cancellation of club and school cricket. IPL matches have been postponed due to lack of water; while in Australia bushfires caused the cancellation of many grassroots and one Big Bash match.

Pollution halted play in the 2017 Delhi Test between India and Sri Lanka when players surrendered on the pitch, while Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which caused widespread loss of life as they swept across the Caribbean, also severely damaged five cricket stadiums.

Even in the relatively protected UK, floods have devastated grassroots clubs and led to huge numbers of abandoned matches.

The 2017 Game Changer report, which named cricket the most climate-vulnerable field sport, concluded that more than a quarter of England’s home internationals had been cut off because of rain since 2000.

The extreme heat and air pollution are especially harmful to athletes who exercise and young children who play outside.

At the sharp end, cricket’s ground staff, year-round in the elements, changing climates are their new reality.

BBC Sport spoke to three, in the UK, Australia and South Africa, about how the climate crisis is impacting the way they work and their concerns for the future.

Australia – Justin Groves

Joe Root had to be treated in hospital for severe dehydration after being beaten in extreme heat during the Sydney Ashes test in January 2018

Justin worked as groundskeeper for both the Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground

“I saw big changes during my 15 years in Adelaide. The climate, although very dry, became more humid and with that you get more fungal diseases and attract more pests.

“The seasons are getting longer and later than ever before. In April and May it became cool, now we see temperatures in the mid-30s and winter sports are practiced at those temperatures.

“We have to work hard to manage the grass, when 15 years ago the climate did it for us.

“With wetter and higher temperatures, moisture is drawn from the ground through evaporation. We also have water restrictions that we didn’t have 15 years ago.

“We used to pump water from the Torrents River, but because of the lack of rain there is now too much algae in that water.

“At the SCG, we had to stop a race in 2019 due to the lack of visibility and air quality. It was quite a bizarre scenario, you could barely see the other side of the Oval, it was eerie when the smoke covered the ground.

“I remember being on a roller in the SCG in my suit in the innings break during the Ashes in January 2018. It was my first test game. It was 55 degrees on the boundary line and in the center with the black earth bouncing back like a bitumen road it must have been almost 60 degrees.

“I thought you guys are just stupid to play cricket here! It was the test when… Joe Root had to go to the hospital in a desiccated state.”

United Kingdom – Sean Williams

Sean started as a Deputy Groundskeeper at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club in 1990 and took over as Chief Groundskeeper in 2000.

“Have I seen a changing climate? Absolutely, especially in the last four or five years.

“We are increasingly responding to extremes: warmer weather, more intense rain and for longer periods – only in the past month have we had two inches of rain per day.

“If it rains too hard all day, like during the 2019 World Cup matches in Bristol, the matches will be rained down, even though the drainage is so much better than it used to be.

“We have more pests due to the weather and restrictions on the use of chemicals. In recent years we have had problems with the long legs of papas, their larvae (leather coats) feed on the grass roots in the winter, especially this year when there are There was no growth because it was cold, we are afraid that this will become a problem in the future.

“The heat and heavy rain are also perfect conditions for other diseases and keeping sheets on in the heat, to protect the square from rain, encourages fungal diseases.

“It’s not like the seasons we had before, everything is much more connected, the winters feel longer with snow and colder weather until March and April and you don’t get the summer we were used to until June and July.

“We’ve talked to the board about trying to do things better. We’re trying to reduce our fertilizer use and have introduced a soil organic application for the past three years, applying one summer fertilizer and adding seaweed to one more winter fertilizer.

“However, some products can only be bought in South America, which means you use more air miles – sometimes this is a difficult thing.”

South Africa – Evan Flint

Evan has been Head groundsman at the Wanderers in Johannesburg since 2019 and before that at Newlands in Cape Town for 11 years.

“During the time I was in Cape Town, I noticed a drop in the amount of winter rain, which would have a devastating effect in the hot summer months, especially during the 2018 drought.

“Personally I remember 2018 was incredibly scary, we only had 50 liters per day per person, and on a professional level it was difficult. We still had to irrigate the field because of the high clay content, but the outside field we are letting go.

“It was a great eye opener for me that you don’t need as much water as you think you do. Grass can survive, in fact it’s probably healthier, living on the edge. The browner the outside field got, the more I knew I was doing my thing.

“At the highest level, natural grass will always be played as it offers that variety that makes the game interesting, but at lower levels synthetic turf is a no-brainer in terms of maintenance and water savings.

“In Johannesburg, the rain seems to come a little later, March and April, then nothing until September. This year it is November and we’ve only had 68 milliliters in the year.

“At this time of year I used to spray a lot, now I look at my little microclimate that I’m in charge of and think there should be enough space to coexist. I’m trying to distance myself from the killing pests: so what if there are a few cricket (insect) patches.

“I’m concerned, I have young children, it worries me how we interact with the world, and until it’s really in front of you, it’s easier to pretend it’s not a problem. Then you wake up, but it might be a little late.”