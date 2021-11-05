College football top 25: William & Mary arrive, Villanova falls in CBS Sports FCS Power Rankings

It’s Showdown Saturday in the FCS as many key matchups involve top 25 teams. With several top-10 upsets over the weekend, many teams are in a precarious situation. Teams like Villanova, Southern Illinois and South Dakota Stateneedwins despite strong rssums because the field is so deep.

At the same time, teams like UT-Martin, Kennesaw State and Southeast Louisiana need to distance themselves further from those chasing them in their respective conference standings.

What makes it even more interesting is that some teams in and around the top 25 borderline will play a big part in the future FCS playoff picture.

This is what the FCS Power Poll looks like on its way to week 10…

1. Sam Houston (7-0):I wonder if the Bearkats remember what a loss feels like? They have not lost a game since 2019.

2. State of Montana (7-1):I’ve been high on the Bobcats all season. This weekend they can prove how good they are in Eastern Washington.

3. State of North Dakota (8-0):By stacking wins upon wins, the Bison continues to move the ball around the field as effectively as any team in the FCS.

4. James Madison (7-1):It looks like the Dukes have one foot in the FCS and another in the Sun Belt Conference. Regardless, they have recovered well since their one point loss to Villanova three weeks ago.

5. Eastern Washington (7-1):The Eagles defense has played well enough, but that unit is still looking for respect when it takes on the state of Montana.

6. Southeast Louisiana (7-1):There’s just something — or someone — about this SLU team that makes me believe it’s going to be a problem in playoff time…and he’s 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds playing quarterback. Cole Kelley is the real deal.

7. UC Davis (7-1):UC Davis’s only blemish is an ugly loss to the state of Idaho. We shouldn’t count the Aggies as potential playoff contenders.

8. Villanova (6-2):Perhaps the most shocking event of Week 10 was the Wildcats’ 31-18 loss to William & Mary. We’ll see how they react the rest of the way.

9. UT Martin (7-1):The Skyhawks could be close to closing the Ohio Valley Conference this weekend if they are able to defeat up-and-coming Tennessee State.

10. South Dakota State (6-2):It’s been a battle of attrition for the Jackrabbits. Despite some of their losses, they are still a formidable team the rest of the way. It will be a huge boost for them if they can knock out North Dakota State this weekend.

11. Jackson State (7-1): Tigers keep up with Tiger’n while coach Deion Sanders recovers. Shoutout to interim coach Gary “Flea” Harrell for keeping the ship afloat for the past two weeks.

12. Southern Illinois (6-2):Flying too close to the sun ended up costing the Salukis. They will have to learn how to send teams away if they want to get far in the postseason.

13. Montana (6-2):The Griz have won two in a row and should be able to build some momentum in the coming weeks as well.

14. East Tennessee State (7-1):The Bucs had their only slip against Chattanooga 21-16 and can’t afford to play with VMI and Mercer anymore. Those three games could unblock the Southern Conference blockade.

15. Eastern Kentucky (6-2):I like how this Colonels team is playing football right now. They have won five in a row and have two big games coming up against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin.

16. State of Sacramento (6-2):The Hornets are one of five potential participants in the Big Sky Conference playoffs. However, they hope to enter the playoffs as conference champions.

17. Kennesaw State (7-1):Looks like it’s going to Kennesaw State and Monmouth for the Big South title.

18. Word Incarnate (6-2):UIW could get a head start on the Southland Conference title race if it can knock out Southeast Louisiana.

19. Northern Iowa (5-3):The Panthers have knocked out the state of Sacramento, the state of South Dakota and southern Illinois. It’s safe to say that their place in the playoffs is secure… as long as they don’t crumble.

20. William & Mary (6-2):Head Coach Mike London’s squad is looking good in terms of a potentially big bid stemming from a huge upset over Villanova last weekend.

21. Princeton (7-0):The Tigers try to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the Ivy League candidates with a crucial game against Dartmouth.

22. Missouri State (5-3):The Bears can’t afford to look ahead at the schedule, but they are definitely looking at that game against Northern Iowa in two weeks.

23. VMI (6-2):The Keydets have another shot at winning the SoCon this weekend with a game against ETSU. It can also be a game that decides whether the SoCon is a one- or two-bid competition.

24. Prairie View A&M (6-1): The Panthers will return to action this week against an Alabama state squad that fired coach Donald Hill-Eley earlier this week.

25. Mercer (6-2):Welcome back Mercer. The Bears are tied with VMI and ETSU in the SoCon standings. They are off this week before they finish their season with games against Chattanooga and ETSU.

Just missed the cut: Holy Cross, South Dakota, Fordham, Norfolk State, FAMU, Dartmouth

The Tsar’s Games of the Week

Montana State in Eastern Washington:AN enormous game in the Big Sky Conference is a battle between top-five teams. This is the game I’ve personally been waiting for, as I feel like Montana State hasn’t gained enough respect nationally. This is going to be a battle between strength and power. The Bobcats have an excellent defense, and the Eastern Washington offense is a legitimate point-per-minute type that averages 51 points per game. Both teams will want to dictate the pace of the game: Montana State wants to play it slow, while EWU wants to make it a track. I believe the winner will definitely be a team of the last four in the playoffs, but in this matchup I will side with linebacker Troy Andersen and the Bobcats defense to make important stops.Choice: Montana State 24, Eastern Washington 21

Tennessee State at UT Martin:Freshman coach Eddie George has his Tigers win a run of four games and they are winners of five of their last six games. The key for them was a solid defense and finally sorting out their QB situation with Geremy Hickbottom. UT-Martin was 16-0 behind Austin Peay in the first half last weekend, only to rise back up and win 17-16. This is another tricky game in terms of the FCS playoffs. A Tigers win would put them in the driver’s seat for the Ohio Valley Conference title, leaving UT-Martin in hopes of a big bid. While UTM’s rsum is strong enough to secure one, you don’t want to leave it to chance. Skyhawks’ attack is more likely to get off to a faster start, which should be enough to sneak them over the top.Choice: UT-Martin 19, Tennessee State 16

Southeast Louisiana at Word Incarnate:Two of the best QBs in the FCS take the field in this game. Kelley, the reigning winner of the Walter Payton Award, and Cameron Ward, the reigning winner of the Jerry Rice Award, will light up the scoreboard. The implications of the playoffs are why this is an essential game. The winner has the inside track to the Southland Conference title and automatic play-off bid, while the other has to hope for a big bid. Experience matters in games like this, and now you have to rely on what the Lions bring to the table.Choice: SLU 42, UIW 37

The Tsar’s Upset Choice of the Week

St. Thomas (MN) at Davidson: TheTommies would be in the mix for the Pioneer League title — and an automatic bid — if they qualified. What an impressive debut season they’ve had after jumping from Division III to Division I. Davidson has the most consistently explosive offense in the conference, but I’m concerned about their defense in this game. St. Thomas can run the ball well and, most importantly, play an excellent defense.Choice: St. Thomas (MN) 23, Davidson 20

The Tsar’s Week SportsLine slot

Princeton at Dartmouth:Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen the Princeton defense return to its dominance. At the same time, Dartmouth’s game begins to find its rhythm. Will the Big Green’s newfound balance be enough to overtake the Tigers? You can find my pick for that game, along with all my picks from Week 10, on Sportsline.