Daniil Medvedev beats Repeat Paris 2021 | ATP tour

Daniil Medvedev played inspired tennis for energetic Parisian fans to knock out a rigorous test of Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 en route to the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters on Thursday night.

Medvedev conjured up a superb forehandpass with spin worthy of a wizard who found his way under the American’s racket to claim the decisive break at 3-2 in the final set. Pandemic-weary fans responded with a Mexican Wave during the switchover, then sustained applause as the players emerged from their seats, with smiles from Medvedev, hearty laughter from Korda and even a generous smile from referee Aurelie Tourte.

“I had adrenaline going” [from another hot shot earlier in the game] and so it is possible to make these recordings. It was a bit of luck, a bit of skill and a bit of magic,” Medvedev said.

But Medvedev was also focused on the serious business of continuing his title defense and not giving Novak Djokovic an early way to the No. 1 FedEx ATP ranking at the end of the year. A defeat to Korda would have guaranteed Djokovic a record-breaking seventh year-end No.1. If Medvedev wins the title in Paris, his faint hopes of finishing as No. 1 himself will carry over to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Medvedev’s win was anchored in his low number of unforced errors of 17, less than half of the 40 Korda made. He earned 14 breakpoint chances, converted five, while dropping the service twice himself.

“It was a difficult first set where I felt I had the margin, but I couldn’t break it.” [from 0/40 at 3-2] and he turned it on me,” said Medvedev. “But I was really happy that I stayed calm and kept my level and that was enough to win today.”

Medvedev then faces the winner of #NextGenATP stars Carlos Alcaraz and Hugo Gaston.