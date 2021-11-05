Sports
Daniil Medvedev beats Repeat Paris 2021 | ATP tour
Daniil Medvedev played inspired tennis for energetic Parisian fans to knock out a rigorous test of Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 en route to the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters on Thursday night.
Medvedev conjured up a superb forehandpass with spin worthy of a wizard who found his way under the American’s racket to claim the decisive break at 3-2 in the final set. Pandemic-weary fans responded with a Mexican Wave during the switchover, then sustained applause as the players emerged from their seats, with smiles from Medvedev, hearty laughter from Korda and even a generous smile from referee Aurelie Tourte.
“I had adrenaline going” [from another hot shot earlier in the game] and so it is possible to make these recordings. It was a bit of luck, a bit of skill and a bit of magic,” Medvedev said.
But Medvedev was also focused on the serious business of continuing his title defense and not giving Novak Djokovic an early way to the No. 1 FedEx ATP ranking at the end of the year. A defeat to Korda would have guaranteed Djokovic a record-breaking seventh year-end No.1. If Medvedev wins the title in Paris, his faint hopes of finishing as No. 1 himself will carry over to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
Medvedev’s win was anchored in his low number of unforced errors of 17, less than half of the 40 Korda made. He earned 14 breakpoint chances, converted five, while dropping the service twice himself.
“It was a difficult first set where I felt I had the margin, but I couldn’t break it.” [from 0/40 at 3-2] and he turned it on me,” said Medvedev. “But I was really happy that I stayed calm and kept my level and that was enough to win today.”
Medvedev then faces the winner of #NextGenATP stars Carlos Alcaraz and Hugo Gaston.
Without a doubt the best audience I’ve ever played for. You were incredible. Thank you, Paris https://t.co/q3kgfweYCs
— Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) Nov 4, 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-defeats-korda-paris-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]