Sports
Eagle Field Hockey Leads Tide And Goes To D-II Championship Game
EAGLE FORWARD OLIVIA Campbell celebrates her first of two second-half goals in the Mount Abe Field Hockey Teams 3-1 Division II Semifinal victory over No. 5 Spaulding on Wednesday. Campbell hit her own rebound after a pass from Madison Gile. The best seeded Eagles will play against number 2 Hartford at UVM on Saturday at 10:00 AM for the D-II title. Independent photo/Steve James
BRISTOL The Mount Abraham field hockey team returns to the Division II title game after beating No. 5 Spaulding 3-1 in a semi-final on Wednesday.
Coach Mary Stetsons 14-1-1 Eagles are looking for their fourth straight title and their eleventh since 2000.
Standing in the way will be a formidable foe, 13-3 Hartford. Hartford has only lost to a top New Hampshire team and twice to the undefeated No. 2 DI Seed Bellows Falls. Both defeats to Bellows Falls were by one goal, one loss came in overtime.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles looked no further than Spaulding, who came in with a 12-2-1 record and showed a lot of speed and skill.
It didn’t matter. The Eagles quickly asserted themselves, forcing a corner in the second minute and scoring in the fourth when Tide goalkeeper Abigail Geno failed to pick up senior forwards Txuxa Konczal’s 12-yard shot that rolled through a crowd inside the right post. They added two goals in the second half from Olivia Campbell.
Stetson was pleased with both the quick start and Eagles’ ability to finish off the fast Tide forwards.
We answered the bell right away, even though it was a soft goal from Txuxa. I think the goalkeeper was screened, Stetson said. But I think we’ve worked a lot on chasing and pressurizing the ball and forcing them to make mistakes. Yes, they could counter quickly, but once we started owning and pushing the game to their end, I thought our pressure game worked well.
In addition to the work of midfielders Madison Gile, Molly Laurent, Abby Reen and Carly Rougier putting that pressure on, the back three of Natalie Adams on the right, Payton Vincent in the middle and Natalie Chase on the left were rock solid. Goalkeeper Maddie Donaldson came out alert to clear several balls, but only got three shots to deal with.
We knew they were fast and had great stick skills, and that we had to be patient and tackle well. And that’s what our defense did today. They did an excellent job, Stetson said.
Gile, the defending central midfielder, described the defensive effort typical of a team that has conceded seven goals in 16 games.
We just had to play Eagle hockey, stay low, have guts. And the determination that we have, we really really wanted to get there (to the finals), Gile said. We pushed through and stayed together.
After Konczal gave the Eagles the lead, Spaulding earned a penalty corner in the first quarter, but Gile broke it off. Later in the period, the tide kept pressing for a while and Donaldson came out to kick the ball out of the way twice.
The Eagles built on their lead on the penalty corner in the second period, with the Tide three-to-one (the Eagles finished 9-5), but neither team scored.
That changed in the third period. On an early Eagle corner, Tide defenders blocked shots from Reen and Gile, and later Geno stopped a shot from Campbell.
The Eagles broke through to make it 2-0 on a corner at 9:30 AM. The bet came to Gile, who fed Campbell on the left post. Geno stopped Campbell’s first bid, but the Eagle smashed the rebound into the cage up to his waist.
The Tide tried to answer in their own corner 30 seconds later, but Donaldson stopped both Zoe Tewksbury and Chelsea Bell to keep the two-goal lead.
Spaulding scored at 12:49 of the fourth quarter after the second of two consecutive corners. It looked like the Eagles were going to clean up, but the Tide broke it and caught Donaldson off her line helping the clean up attempt, and Ashley Morrison redirected a feed from Ruby Harrington.
But the Eagles stopped the Spaulding attack the rest of the way and Campbell filled their lead with 2:43 to go. Gile took a corner bet at the top of the circle and got around an attacking defender before feeding Konczal about two yards from the right post. Konczal pulled the keeper out and shoved the ball to Campbell for the clinching tap-in.
Gile and Stetson were both happy with the corner version.
We practice them over and over, Gile said. As time goes by you just get into a rhythm and that rhythm showed throughout the game.
Stetson acknowledged that the Eagles have not always converted a good percentage of their corners.
We scored today on penalty corners. We turned over a new leaf, she said.
Looking ahead, Stetson said she would just look for more of the same against Hartford on Saturday.
They are good. They’re No. 2. All we’ve done is try our best, she said. And that’s all I can ask of these guys, and they did a great job.
Gile said the Eagles would cling on and play hard, relying on the chemistry that got them this far.
It’s the grain. It’s the bond between the teammates, she said. We’ll come together, and we’ll show it all together. It’s not one person, it’s everyone together.
Sources
2/ https://www.addisonindependent.com/2021/11/04/eagle-field-hockey-stems-tide-heads-to-d-ii-championship-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]