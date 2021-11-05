Eagle Field Hockey Leads Tide And Goes To D-II Championship Game

EAGLE FORWARD OLIVIA Campbell celebrates her first of two second-half goals in the Mount Abe Field Hockey Teams 3-1 Division II Semifinal victory over No. 5 Spaulding on Wednesday. Campbell hit her own rebound after a pass from Madison Gile. The best seeded Eagles will play against number 2 Hartford at UVM on Saturday at 10:00 AM for the D-II title. Independent photo/Steve James

BRISTOL The Mount Abraham field hockey team returns to the Division II title game after beating No. 5 Spaulding 3-1 in a semi-final on Wednesday.

Coach Mary Stetsons 14-1-1 Eagles are looking for their fourth straight title and their eleventh since 2000.

Standing in the way will be a formidable foe, 13-3 Hartford. Hartford has only lost to a top New Hampshire team and twice to the undefeated No. 2 DI Seed Bellows Falls. Both defeats to Bellows Falls were by one goal, one loss came in overtime.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles looked no further than Spaulding, who came in with a 12-2-1 record and showed a lot of speed and skill.

It didn’t matter. The Eagles quickly asserted themselves, forcing a corner in the second minute and scoring in the fourth when Tide goalkeeper Abigail Geno failed to pick up senior forwards Txuxa Konczal’s 12-yard shot that rolled through a crowd inside the right post. They added two goals in the second half from Olivia Campbell.

Stetson was pleased with both the quick start and Eagles’ ability to finish off the fast Tide forwards.

We answered the bell right away, even though it was a soft goal from Txuxa. I think the goalkeeper was screened, Stetson said. But I think we’ve worked a lot on chasing and pressurizing the ball and forcing them to make mistakes. Yes, they could counter quickly, but once we started owning and pushing the game to their end, I thought our pressure game worked well.

In addition to the work of midfielders Madison Gile, Molly Laurent, Abby Reen and Carly Rougier putting that pressure on, the back three of Natalie Adams on the right, Payton Vincent in the middle and Natalie Chase on the left were rock solid. Goalkeeper Maddie Donaldson came out alert to clear several balls, but only got three shots to deal with.

We knew they were fast and had great stick skills, and that we had to be patient and tackle well. And that’s what our defense did today. They did an excellent job, Stetson said.

Gile, the defending central midfielder, described the defensive effort typical of a team that has conceded seven goals in 16 games.

We just had to play Eagle hockey, stay low, have guts. And the determination that we have, we really really wanted to get there (to the finals), Gile said. We pushed through and stayed together.

After Konczal gave the Eagles the lead, Spaulding earned a penalty corner in the first quarter, but Gile broke it off. Later in the period, the tide kept pressing for a while and Donaldson came out to kick the ball out of the way twice.

The Eagles built on their lead on the penalty corner in the second period, with the Tide three-to-one (the Eagles finished 9-5), but neither team scored.

That changed in the third period. On an early Eagle corner, Tide defenders blocked shots from Reen and Gile, and later Geno stopped a shot from Campbell.

The Eagles broke through to make it 2-0 on a corner at 9:30 AM. The bet came to Gile, who fed Campbell on the left post. Geno stopped Campbell’s first bid, but the Eagle smashed the rebound into the cage up to his waist.

The Tide tried to answer in their own corner 30 seconds later, but Donaldson stopped both Zoe Tewksbury and Chelsea Bell to keep the two-goal lead.

Spaulding scored at 12:49 of the fourth quarter after the second of two consecutive corners. It looked like the Eagles were going to clean up, but the Tide broke it and caught Donaldson off her line helping the clean up attempt, and Ashley Morrison redirected a feed from Ruby Harrington.

But the Eagles stopped the Spaulding attack the rest of the way and Campbell filled their lead with 2:43 to go. Gile took a corner bet at the top of the circle and got around an attacking defender before feeding Konczal about two yards from the right post. Konczal pulled the keeper out and shoved the ball to Campbell for the clinching tap-in.

Gile and Stetson were both happy with the corner version.

We practice them over and over, Gile said. As time goes by you just get into a rhythm and that rhythm showed throughout the game.

Stetson acknowledged that the Eagles have not always converted a good percentage of their corners.

We scored today on penalty corners. We turned over a new leaf, she said.

Looking ahead, Stetson said she would just look for more of the same against Hartford on Saturday.

They are good. They’re No. 2. All we’ve done is try our best, she said. And that’s all I can ask of these guys, and they did a great job.

Gile said the Eagles would cling on and play hard, relying on the chemistry that got them this far.

It’s the grain. It’s the bond between the teammates, she said. We’ll come together, and we’ll show it all together. It’s not one person, it’s everyone together.