Odell Beckham Jr. waivers: 7 teams representing the WR . have to sign

After weeks of consternation, Cleveland Browns officially released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. There had been widespread speculation that the team would attempt to trade OBJ by the trade deadline or outright release him, and now we know Beckham’s days in Cleveland are over.

The timing of the release is critical. Since it came after the NFL’s trade deadline, that means Beckham Jr. is not subject to gaining Veteran status, so you must enter waivers as a younger player would. So instead of speculating about where the sign of hell is, as we normally do, we now have to weigh which teams, from worst to best, will try to claim OBJ.

This is not as easy as you might think. I mean clear each team would be better with a motivated Beckham Jr, but knowing his specific demands and history let’s say cocky. There is significant risk to a bottom feeder team like the Jacksonville Jaguars to claim him simply because they’d be better with a different receiver, but is it worth risking adding a headache to it if they’re still trying to establish Trevor Lawrence as the leader of the team?

So theres really a sweet spot here. OBJ can’t pick where he ends up unless he lifts waivers, which seems highly unlikely, but he could become a problem for a team that picks him if he’s not happy with the landing spot. So we were really looking at teams with legitimate playoff potential, that would obviously appeal to OBJ, with a clear need.

What is the waiver notice and how does it work?

Teams get a chance to claim OBJ in reverse order of their record. The worst team gets a chance, and if it succeeds, the second-worst team gets a chance, and so on. Here’s the full order of teams that Beckham Jr.

Who could possibly claim OBJ and it would be a good match?

New England Patriots Waiver Claim No. 15

The Patriots are in a very different modus operandi this season after spending a lot of money on free agency and rebuilding the team. I don’t think even New England believed that Mac Jones would be that good and that fast.

There’s no doubt that this team needs help with a wide receiver, and with the expanded playoff format, there’s a very good chance the 4-4 Patriots can make a run and come in.

Is the allure of playing for Bill Belichick enough? Maybe not, but OBJ would certainly be intrigued by New England’s ability to revive careers, and he would be a prominent player.

Cincinnati Bengals Waiver Claim No. 22

There are several reasons why I think this would be attractive to both parties. First, if OBJ is bitter, it would be a hell of a job to keep it with the Browns by going to a division rival. Other than that, it’s also a pretty good fit.

JaMarr Chase was absolutely sensational, but after him, the situation at the receiver is a little murkier. Both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins were okay, but neither was transcendent. For the Bengals to make a playoff run, they need depth on the position, and a motivated OBJ can be the difference between a postseason win and potentially a deeper run.

New Orleans Saints Waiver Claim No. 23

The lazy answer is to say: LSU to New Orleans, makes sense! However, Michael Thomas’ injury that ended at the end of the season means the Saints are in dire need of a receiver. It’s kind of weird because they also need a quarterback, but this would be a great story for OBJ to come back to Louisiana and help the team make a playoff push.

I’m not sure if Beckham Jr. would be happy with this as the Saints are a bit stumbling at the moment, but it’s a possibility.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waiver Claim No. 24

They don’t need an OBJ. The Bucs have all the receivers they could ever need. They also love to claim pretty much every player they can.

A potential Super Bowl is extremely attractive to OBJ, and that makes this a possibility.

Las Vegas Raiders Waiver Claim No. 26

The Raiders have endured pretty much every kind of turmoil imaginable this season. Henry Ruggs Release and Arrest has left Las Vegas in serious need of a receiver. We know that this team is strong offensively, with a very real chance of making the play-offs.

There’s a lot that could appeal to OBJ about bringing the Raiders back from the brink and making a playoff run. We also know that Derek Carr would feed him A LOT and improve his stats.

Green Bay Packers Waiver Claim No. 28

A rumored destination favorite, the team DEFINITELY needs another receiver. The Packers are going to make the playoffs in a soft NFC North, and it’s obvious to add his abilities to that push.

We know Aaron Rodgers was dying to have a new weapon, and this was a major point of friction between Rodgers and the Packers this off-season. I think this would make a lot of sense for both parties.

Baltimore Ravens Waiver Claim No. 29

Sammy Watkins hasn’t quite turned out to be the missing offensive piece the Ravens needed, and while this team is clearly still going on, I have a feeling OBJ would make them even better.

Another team with playoff potential that could stretch all the way to the Super Bowl, this is another close match that benefits both sides.