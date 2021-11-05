Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the clubs response to Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism.

Hutton, who has been under intense pressure to step down for the past week, admitted Yorkshire has experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge in a statement and apologized unconditionally to Rafiq.

Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency meeting in Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and cricket director Martyn Moxon also under pressure to resign, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal.

Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire from 1993-2009, revealed that he was mentioned in the racism report in a column in the Telegraph but categorically denied telling a group of Asian players including Rafiq: Too many of you, we need to do something about it.

Then on Friday morning, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan told: ESPN that he was standing next to Vaughan when he allegedly made the racist remark at Trent Bridge in 2009. The former Pakistani bowler said he was willing to provide evidence for an investigation and claimed that racist remarks were a regular occurrence at the county club.

Hutton, who joined the board in 2020 – nearly two years after Rafiq left Headingley – said the club’s executive board members and senior management were constantly unwilling to apologize.

Hutton was also critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), claiming that the governing body had refused to help.

On Thursday, the ECB said Yorkshire’s response to the allegations was completely unacceptable and seriously damaged the reputation of the game, depriving the club of its right to host international matches.

However, Hutton claimed that when he was first made aware of Rafiqs’ allegations, he immediately contacted the ECB, but there was a reluctance to act.

In a statement, Hutton said: I would like to take this opportunity to apologize unconditionally to Azeem.

I am sorry that we have not been able to convince the executive members of the board of directors to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and show concern and remorse.

There has been a constant reluctance on the part of the club’s executive board members and senior management to apologize and accept [there was] racism and to look ahead.

During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to convince them to take appropriate and timely action.

This frustration is shared by all non-executive board members, some of whom have also now resigned.

Yorkshire faced a strong backlash last week after it was concluded that no conduct or action had been taken by any of its employees, players or executives to warrant disciplinary action, despite Rafiq being the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

Details of the club’s report on the allegations were subsequently leaked to ESPN, showing graphic details of the abuse directed against Rafiq, including the repeated use of the word P*** by a senior player who is still with the club, later revealed to be Gary Ballance.

In a lengthy statement, Ballance said he deeply regretted some of the language I used in my younger years, but added that at no point did I believe or understand that it had caused Rafa suffering and said he did not remember that he had reduced Rafiq to tears.

Julian Knight MP, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport selection committee, was among those calling on the Yorkshire board to step down, while major sponsors Nike, Emerald Group, Tetleys and Yorkshire Tea all announced their partnership with the club ended this week.