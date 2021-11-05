Sports
Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the clubs response to Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism.
Hutton, who has been under intense pressure to step down for the past week, admitted Yorkshire has experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge in a statement and apologized unconditionally to Rafiq.
Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency meeting in Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and cricket director Martyn Moxon also under pressure to resign, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal.
Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire from 1993-2009, revealed that he was mentioned in the racism report in a column in the Telegraph but categorically denied telling a group of Asian players including Rafiq: Too many of you, we need to do something about it.
Then on Friday morning, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan told: ESPN that he was standing next to Vaughan when he allegedly made the racist remark at Trent Bridge in 2009. The former Pakistani bowler said he was willing to provide evidence for an investigation and claimed that racist remarks were a regular occurrence at the county club.
Hutton, who joined the board in 2020 – nearly two years after Rafiq left Headingley – said the club’s executive board members and senior management were constantly unwilling to apologize.
Hutton was also critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), claiming that the governing body had refused to help.
On Thursday, the ECB said Yorkshire’s response to the allegations was completely unacceptable and seriously damaged the reputation of the game, depriving the club of its right to host international matches.
However, Hutton claimed that when he was first made aware of Rafiqs’ allegations, he immediately contacted the ECB, but there was a reluctance to act.
In a statement, Hutton said: I would like to take this opportunity to apologize unconditionally to Azeem.
I am sorry that we have not been able to convince the executive members of the board of directors to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and show concern and remorse.
There has been a constant reluctance on the part of the club’s executive board members and senior management to apologize and accept [there was] racism and to look ahead.
During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to convince them to take appropriate and timely action.
This frustration is shared by all non-executive board members, some of whom have also now resigned.
Yorkshire faced a strong backlash last week after it was concluded that no conduct or action had been taken by any of its employees, players or executives to warrant disciplinary action, despite Rafiq being the victim of racial harassment and bullying.
Details of the club’s report on the allegations were subsequently leaked to ESPN, showing graphic details of the abuse directed against Rafiq, including the repeated use of the word P*** by a senior player who is still with the club, later revealed to be Gary Ballance.
In a lengthy statement, Ballance said he deeply regretted some of the language I used in my younger years, but added that at no point did I believe or understand that it had caused Rafa suffering and said he did not remember that he had reduced Rafiq to tears.
Julian Knight MP, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport selection committee, was among those calling on the Yorkshire board to step down, while major sponsors Nike, Emerald Group, Tetleys and Yorkshire Tea all announced their partnership with the club ended this week.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/yorkshire-chairman-resigns-racism-report-b1952044.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]