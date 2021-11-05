WR Trevon West is an underrated offensive weapon





Oklahoma football-wide receiver Trevon West has already doubled his game attendance and contribution from a year ago. However, that in itself is not the real story. Eight months ago, West wasn’t even on the Sooners roster for 2021. Just over a month into his freshman season with OU, West Lincoln informed Riley that he was entering the transfer portal. West was one of many Sooners, including QB Tanner Mordecai, RB TJ Pledger, WR Charleston Rambo and DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, who entered the transfer portal after the pandemic-altered 2020 season. West played in four games for OU his freshman season, catching four passes for a total of 59 yards. The problem was that the Sooners’ wide receiver group was the deepest position group. Fourteen different receivers from Oklahoma caught at least four passes. Riley and the OU coaching staff loved what they saw in training last season and in his limited playing time at West, but when he entered the transfer portal the belief was that the upcoming sophomore wide receiver may have been looking for a bigger opportunity with another program. “We knew he (West) had a chance to become a really good player, and we felt he fit the bill here.” Riley said: during his weekly press conference the week of the Texas Tech game. “We really loved having him around so it was a bit of a shock to us when he left.” A few months passed and there had been no news that West had applied to another school. One late spring afternoon, Riley received a call from the former Sooner wide receiver informing the OU head coach that he had changed his mind and would like to return to Oklahoma. “We were happy with the call,” Riley said, but we told him to go back to work. When he returned to the program, West was placed at the bottom of the rankings and he has worked hard and managed to work his way back up, earning him playing time in all nine Sooners games this season. He had a 35-yard reception in Oklahoma’s 21-point win over TCU a few weeks ago and followed that up with a display of speed on a 66-yard run off of a reverse that put the Sooners inside the 10-yard line for their first. score in comeback win over Kansas. It may not be a coincidence that since Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler as quarterback for the Sooners, West began to see more playing time. What do they say? A rising tide lifts all boats. “He’s a great boy,” Riley said of West. “His teammates love him. When we saw him play the big game (against Kansas), our sidelines exploded. “The boys have (a lot of) respect for him because it’s not easy to come back. A lot of guys would never do that if they left.” Now West is starting to earn the same respect from Oklahoma’s opponents, and that’s the best part of the story.

