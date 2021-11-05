Jack Eichel fantasy hockey trade reaction and more

It is over. The relationship between the Sabers and their former captain, the question of where one of the game’s top centers might land, whether a certain type of operation will be performed – it’s all over. Jack Eichel is a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Tuch and rookie Peyton Krebs are moving to Buffalo, and GM Kevyn Adams has an additional pick to play with in July (a pair of 2023 rosters will also be exchanged). Now the real waiting game begins, for fantasy managers and hockey fans alike.

At best, Eichel undergoes successful neck surgery — his preferred procedure reportedly gets the thumbs up from the Golden Knights — and makes a full recovery by the spring. Then we can all see the elite center doing its thing, probably on a par with Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, during a possible playoff run and seasons beyond. Again, best-case scenario. It is impossible to predict how Eichel will really feel until after recovery. But managers of the invested dynasty can’t break up with him now. Not with any real schedule, and knowing the light at the end of the tunnel could mean competing with two of the most dangerous wingers in the game. The only other consideration to take, and this applies to those who are in serious win-now mode, is to charge a hefty fee when trading Eichel to a rebuilding goalkeeping squad. Which could be a win-win situation for both fantasy managers.

Back in Buffalo, Tuch is sure to slip into the Sabers’ top six once he recovers from his own shoulder season. January is the apparent target. Only 25 years old, the forward is sporting real productive potential surrounded by the right talent. I would check his availability in deeper leagues closer to the expected return in January. Rookie Peyton Krebs has yet to develop at the NHL level, but it may be worth pondering in deeper dynastic leagues. God knows, the 20-year-old has the scoring chops.

But again, we’re in wait and see mode. In the meantime, here’s a handful of underperforming fantasy items to potentially let loose, or not, in the here and now.

Max Comtois, LW, Anaheim Ducks (57.6%): This should have been the year. After flirting with more notable numbers last season, Comtois was expected to finally break through as one of the Ducks’ main assets. Skating on Anaheim’s No. 1 line, the physical winger was expected to control a range of fantasy boxes ranging from scoring to rugged-type contributions. Until now, that has not happened.

Nine games in, nil and a minus-eight later, and Comtois doesn’t even play after falling into the line-up. Coach Dallas Eakins calls it a “rut”, stressing that the club is still (rationally and reasonably) fully investing in the 22-year-old. But fantasy managers in redesigned leagues with limited bench seats shouldn’t feel so committed. It may take a while for Comtois to settle in, and the Ducks to win without him. There are probably other options available, maybe even red-hot teammate Troy Terry, to set up numbers in the here and now.

Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders (77.4%): I suspect he is still getting his rhythm back after the nasty ACL injury last March. An illness early in the season, severe enough to cost him a game, is likely another factor. Plus, Lee’s only played six games, which equated to a smaller sample compared to others on this list. The winger is still skating on the Islanders topline and powerplay alongside Mathew Barzal. In fact, if your competition is deep, think about talking trading with the fantasy manager who may feel prematurely frustrated with the one-time 40-goal scorer. Lee’s exchange price can be minimal.

Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens (46.1%): The relegation itself isn’t nearly as worrisome as not knowing how long this AHL stint should last. A couple of weeks? No problem. But what if Calder’s favorite needs a longer stay in the preseason? Neither the Habs nor the Rocket offer a tentative timeline. Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme recently compared Caulfield’s relegation to Brad Marchand’s early tastemaker among the minors. Marchand played more than half of 2009-10 in Providence, and that was after a full campaign the previous season. That’s my concern. Still, Caulfield is too promising an asset – we are talking about rewriting leagues here, there is no movement in dynastic competition – not to wait a week or two. The Rocket will play four games between Saturday and next Friday. At least give that.

Jeff Petry, D, Montreal Canadians (90.1%): As for underperforming defender Jeff Petry, I’m not fond of his recent confession about feeling the added pressure of having to improve his game in Shea Weber’s Absence. Addresses trust issues. I am also disappointed with the recent injury and exclusion from the top power play. But there’s too rich a resume to kick Petry to the fantasy edge. In addition, every member of the Habs should feel a boost in hearing. Carey Price shouldn’t have to wait too long to return. The Montreal star netminder is reportedly leaving the league’s player aid program on November 6. That doesn’t mean he’ll be back in the pipes anytime soon – Price’s mental health is the clear and obvious priority over playing a game – but it’s a somewhat promising move.

Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars (87.4%): A case of early season bad luck, I promise. The Robertson/Hintz/Joe Pavelski scoreline has been reassembled after Jason Robertson’s return last week and looks as dangerous as ever. And the numbers reflecting scoring chances and time-of-possession support that view. Give it a minute. This trio is going to make some good stats soon. Quite a few fantasy managers have already jettisoned Hintz in light of his only assist – zero goals on 23 shots – in nine games. That’s a mistake.

Pavel Buchnevich, RW, St. Louis Blues (78.3%): The headbutt-inspired suspension appears to have rattled the new Blues winger, at least in view of recent box scores. Since playing two full games, Buchnevich has zero points on 10 shots in four games. But that’s skating at center Tyler Bozak. Once Ryan O’Reilly returns from his COVID-19 boards, the re-shuffle should see the former Ranger in a different, more powerful spot. I’m also generally more patient with players adapting to new roles with new teammates, especially to launch a campaign. Buchnevich scored 20 goals and 28 points in 56 games with New York in 2020/21. As he enters his prime, it’s worth holding on a little longer in most fantasy competitions.

Jakob Chychrun, D, Arizona Coyotes (89.8%): As discussed with a fantasy manager on Twitter this week, Chychrun is an excellent defender stuck in an unpleasant situation in Arizona. The Coyotes cannot score (1.30 goals/game). They also don’t defend well (4.10 against/match). Chychrun is minus-16 with zero points through 10 games and doesn’t skate on the club’s best powerplay (that would be Shayne Gostisbehere). Sure, the defender’s numbers will improve, but by how much? Unless you have an excess of bank spots, I’d consider moving on to the 2016 first round draft pick, especially in redesigned leagues that count plus/minus.

Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vegas Golden Knights (82.4%): The recent loss of linemate William Karlsson to a broken foot is certainly disturbing, as is the continued absences of Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. With the club’s two best wingers gone, Marchessault’s unit is drawing more attention than ever from the opposition’s best. There is currently a discernible lack of scoring depth in Vegas, which explains why the Golden Knights are 29th overall with just 2.22 goals per game.

But there is hope on the horizon. Mark Stone is skating again. Pacioretty could be back later this month. Karlsson by Christmas. Also, don’t underestimate the positive shock this club will feel when Jack Eichel is rounded up, even if the center’s presence won’t play a role on the ice for a while. Outside of the shallowest leagues, Marchessault deserves a bit of continued fantasy investment. Especially over the next six days, when the Knights go up against the Senators, Canadiens, Red Wings and Kraken, four of the league’s more generous teams at the start.