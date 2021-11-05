Sports
Packers vs Chiefs: Shutting Down Hill, Kelce Key to Success
All eyes will be on Jordan Love this Sunday, but if the Green Bay Packers are to stand a chance of making their backup quarterback successful, the defense will have to find ways to keep Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in check.
The Kansas City Chiefs have a disappointing 2021 season. Not only are they 4-4 and fighting at the bottom of the AFC West, but their 19 giveaways are by far the most in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes has tried to force the issue to make up for his teams’ defensive struggles. The Chiefs have the 31st ranked defense in terms of DVOA, struggling to stop the run or the pass as teams average 391.5 yards and 27.5 points per game against them.
That led to a brutal start for Mahomes, who has a career-high interception rate of 3.1 percent and a career-low 6.50 adjusted net yards per pass attempt (ANY/A) as a full-time starter. After being the face of the NFL’s future for the past few seasons, Mahomes suddenly looks mortal.
Why is that? The teams begin to figure out how to play the Kansas City offense. A good dose of Cover 2 shell, or pre-snap looks with two-high protections. In fact, Kansas City currently faces the highest number of security looks with two high security levels in the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes faces two high security coverages in the NFL this season. Opposing defenses are clearly trying to prevent the Chiefs’ explosive pass, and it’s working so far. pic.twitter.com/myoeFOxV2u
Joey (@joeyanalytics) October 28, 2021
The theory behind the defense is simple. Opponents want to avoid explosive action deep in the field, while assigning defenders to two of the most dynamic playmakers in the league in Hill and Kelce.
Losing Sammy Watkins this offseason seems to have had a big impact on the Kansas Citys offense as there must still be a reliable third option for Mahomes to pitch to. Mecole Hardman has done little more than establish himself as a return man and gadget player, while Demarcus Robinson has had more than one reception in just three games this year. For the Packers and Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry, that means crafting a game plan that focuses on two high-security looks that have caused the Chiefs problems, while mostly focusing on finding ways to take out Kelce and Hill.
Kelce presents a unique problem for NFL defense based on his skills as a tight end. At 65 and 256 pounds, Kelce is arguably the most talented pass-catching tight end in the league, and it presents serious mismatches for defenses trying to cover him like a traditional TE.
However, the NFL defense has finally begun to adapt and defend Kelce less traditionally. Teams will start using cornerbacks to cover him, and will even roll out with traditional nickel staff when the Chiefs perform two tight end sets, treating Kelce as the receiver instead.
The Giants have deployed a similar strategy this past week, using cornerback James Bradberry to block Kelce at the scrimmage to disrupt the timing of his route.
The Barry and Green Bay defenses will have to make an interesting decision about how they want to attack Kelce. While teams have started betting corners on Kelce, the Packers currently have one of the best cover linebackers in the NFL in DeVondre Campbell.
Campbell was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October, thanks in large part to his coverage and approach. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Campbell allows a passer rating of only 71.6 when targeted, giving up just 6.2 yards per catch with two interceptions per year.
If the Packers wanted to give Kelce a cornerback, Rasul Douglas would be the likely candidate. He is a solid cornerback at 62 and 209 pounds, and the tape shows that Douglas is an aggressive and physical cornerback who can take the responsibility.
While Kelce can keep the Kansas Citys offense moving, Hill poses a threat to break the top of a defense at any point, even if it hasn’t been the case this year. His 64 receptions lead the NFL, but his 11.5 yards per catch is the lowest figure in his career since his 2016 rookie season.
Even if he produces as many explosive moves this year, keeping Hill from blowing the lid off the defense is a top priority for the Packers. Defensively, there’s no more logical choice to cover Hill than rookie Eric Stokes.
Stokes was thrown into the fire as a rookie, but did an impressive job weathering the storm. The first-round cornerback has the most focused player in the Green Bays defense, with opponents making 48 throws this year. For those goals, Stokes has allowed a completion rate of just 56.3 percent and a modest passer score of 84.5.
What makes Stokes a natural choice to cover Hill is his top speed at the position. Stokes ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds during the pre-draft process, putting him in the 97th percentile from cornerbacks coming out of college. Against the potentially fastest receiver in football, Stokes will have to use his wheels and show the kind of recovery speed he showed in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.
Jordan Love will have to keep the offense moving, but the only way the Packers have a chance of winning on Sunday is if the defense can prevent explosive play and contain Kansas City’s top guns. If they can, Mahomes could have another rough day at the office forcing the issue, potentially resulting in a huge turnover to help Love and the Packers attack with field position.
It’s still an uphill battle without Aaron Rodgers, but it’s another chance for the Green Bays defense to show it’s as legit as some numbers suggest this season.
