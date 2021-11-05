Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan test due to uncertainty in Taliban-ruled nation | Cricket





Cricket Australia has confirmed the postponement of the one-off men’s test against Afghanistan in Hobart scheduled for this month until the situation in the Taliban-ruled country becomes clearer. Australias first Test match against Afghanistan had been placed in doubt following the Talibans’ seizure of power, with concerns being raised about the status of women’s cricket in the country. Under the Taliban regime, Afghan women would be banned from exercising, an official from the hardline Islamist group said at the time of the change of government. After consulting with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and other relevant stakeholders, CA agreed to postpone the match, which was set to begin on November 27. CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, but given the current uncertainty, CA found it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer, CA said in a statement released Friday. CA looks forward to hosting Afghan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghan women’s and men’s teams in the not-too-distant future. The match was planned as a key part of Australia’s preparations for this summer’s Ashes series, which kicks off in Brisbane on December 8. An extensive Australian roster will play an internal three-day match at Redlands in Brisbane from December 1. England’s touring party will also play at Redlands, with a three-day warm-up game against the England Lions starting on November 23, before a four-day game at Ian Healy Oval, also in Brisbane, kicks off a week later. The five-match Ashes series will start on the other side of town at the Gabba before moving to Adelaide and then Melbourne for the traditional Boxing Day Test and Sydney in the new year. Doubts remain about the venue of the fifth and final Test, to be played in Perth from January 14, given Western Australia’s strict Covid-19 regulations and the fact that players will be arriving from New South Wales. fly in. But on Friday, after outlining the roadmap for the states reopening, Western Australia Prime Minister Mark McGowan said he was confident the series finale at Optus Stadium would go ahead as planned. That’s despite Western Australia’s borders not expected to reopen to interstate travelers until 90% double immunization rates are achieved in late January or early February. I understand that the police and health officials are working with Cricket Australia on all these matters, McGowan said. We’ve been doing sports for the past two years, whether it’s both types of football, cricket, basketball, netball, all those things have been regulated for the past two years. So we are working on this together and we are confident that this will yield a good result. I am sure we will be able to hold other sporting events. Over the past two years, police and health have put in place regulations requiring various forms of quarantine and we have done this consistently and kept all sports codes working in a Covid safe manner.

