Sports
American and Lafayette advance to Patriot League Field Hockey Championship game (11.4.21)
WASHINGTON The top-ranking American (12-3, 6-0 PL) will receive No. 2 Lafayette (14-5, 4-2 PL) for the Patriot League field hockey title for the second time in three seasons when they meet on Saturday, 6 November at the William I. Jacobs Recreational Complex.
The Eagles defeated No. 4 Lehigh (11-7, 4-2 PL), 1-0, behind a goal from graduate student midfielder Noor Coenen and a shutout from Patriot Goalkeeper of the Year Bryn Underwood in Thursdays first semifinal match. .
The Leopards survived No. 3 Bucknell (8-10, 4-2 PL) in the second semi-final of the day. Senior Midfielder and Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Audrey Sawers scored the overtime winner to take a 4-3 win over the Bison.
American, number 17 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) poll, will be looking for the program’s 12th Patriot League title. Lafayette is playing for his sixth league title and the first since 2012.
Live coverage of the 2021 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship Game begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
The spectator policy for the 2021 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship is determined by the host institution. For current information on American University’s spectator policy,CLICK HERE.
This week in the Patriot League Field Hockey Championship Week
Patriot League Field Hockey Championship Game Saturday Nov 6
|Game
|Time
|Coverage
|no. 2 Lafayette at No. 1 American
|Afternoon
|ESPN+
AT NO. 1 AMERICAN EAGLES (12-3, 6-0 PL) 1, NO. 4 LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (11-7, 4-2 PL) 0
William I. Jacobs Recreational Complex/Washington, DC 11am (ESPN+)
VARIETY SCORE
WASHINGTON American graduate student midfielder Noor Coenen scored the lone goal of the game, and sophomore goalkeeper Bryn Underwood recorded her fourth shutout of the season, leading the American to a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Lehigh.
*Underwood, the 2021 Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year, made five saves, including two in the fourth quarter, to send the Eagles to the championship game for the third time in the past five seasons.
*Lehigh junior goalkeeper Maddie Kahn made four saves and conceded one goal in the loss.
*Graduated student defender/midfielder Lenke Havas led the Mountain Hawks with three shots, two of them on target.
*After a scoreless first quarter, Coenen squeezed through the Mountain Hawks defense and scored the only goal of the game at 27:16 in the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead at half-time.
*The Mountain Hawks took five shots and pulled three penalty corners after the break, but Underwood made four of her five saves after halftime to give the Eagles the lead.
*Coenen’s second quarter goal earned her 137 career points, taking former Lafayette star and current head coach Jennifer Stone and Holy Crosss Tara Welch to fifth on the Patriot League career points list.
RESUME: LEHIGH | AMERICAN
NEW. 2 LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (14-5, 4-2 PL) 4, USA NEW. 3 BUCKNELL (8-10, 4-2 PL) 3 (OT)
William I. Jacobs Recreational Complex/Washington, DC 2:00 PM (ESPN+)
BOX SCORE
WASHINGTON Lafayette senior midfielder Audrey Sawers scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift No. 2 Lafayette to a 4-3 victory over No. 3 Bucknell in Thursdays second semifinal match.
*Sawers, the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year, scored her second game-winning overtime goal against the Bison last week, after taking the feat in Lafayette’s regular season finale of the League Final on Saturday.
*Sophomore midfielder Alden Boccella assisted the game winner of Sawers after sending the game into extra time by scoring with 19 seconds left in the regular season.
*Bucknell freshman forward Lily Neilson scored two goals, and senior midfielder MK Stefanowicz scored one to lead the Bison attack.
*The Leopards struck first, as senior striker Molly McAndrew found the back of the cage on an unassisted goal at 4:48 in the first quarter
*Bucknells Neilson answered with the equalizer at 9:38 in the first quarter
*Stefanowicz broke the tie by scoring on a penalty corner with assists from junior striker Mackenzie Kile and junior midfielder Kayla Kisthardt to take a 2-1 lead at halftime.
*Lafayette freshman midfielder Lineke Spaans, Patriot League Rookie of the Year, burst through the Bucknell defense and scored an unassisted goal at 48:25 in the fourth quarter to make it two.
*Neilson added her second goal of the game and 15th of the season with assists from Kile and junior midfielder Noor Kaur to put the Bison back in the lead less than five minutes later.
*With 19 seconds left in the rules, Boccella tipped a shot off the post to send the game into extra time.
*Boccella found Sawers in a penalty corner at 62:19 in overtime to seal the win and the Leopards’ second trip to the League Championship game in three seasons.
RESUME: BUCKNELL | LAFAYETTE
ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
In its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot Leagues’ athletic success is achieved as member institutions remain committed to the tenet of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.
