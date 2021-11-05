8 consecutive wins on the first day of the National Table Tennis Championship! Liu Dingshuo beat the pass in 5 matches, Lin Gaoyuan returned 3-1 and continued





WTT Slovenia competed for the first day of the regular season. All 7 players of the national table tennis team played and won 8 consecutive wins on the first day of the race. The first round is the first round of men’s and women’s doubles and the first round of mixed doubles. In these 4 doubles matches, the national table tennis team won 3-0, demonstrating the momentum of winning the championship. The first is the men’s doubles. Wang Chuqin/Liang Jingkun played as seed and knocked out Vito/Judy. The two didn’t encounter much resistance, mainly because the opponent’s overall strength was not strong. Another men’s doubles combination Zhou Qihao/Lin Gaoyuan can be described as a crime and meritorious service. They had unfortunately lost in the qualifier and missed the main game. If the combination from Puerto Rico did not withdraw temporarily, Lin Gaoyuan and Zhou Qihao would not be able to replace the main game. Fortunately, they didn’t disappoint everyone’s expectations, and Aziz/Asal advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. In the women’s doubles competition, the only pair of national table tennis team Wang Yidi/Liu Weishan scored a nil and Singaporean Wei Ruixuan/Wang Xinru also reached the quarter-finals. And the next game went very smoothly, with a score of 11-4 in one game. In the round of 16 mixed doubles, Liang Jingkun and Liu Weishan, who had previously won the doubles, played together. They continued their doubles match, beating Gilita/Szokos 3-0. So far, the 4 doubles matches on the first day of the main match have won the National Table Tennis Championships. In the first round of the men’s and women’s singles that followed, although Wang Yidi, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan and Liu Dingshuo all won, the competition in the doubles did not go smoothly. Wang Yidi took charge to play against Lin Ye from Singapore. Since Wang Yidi is a singles player in the Table Tennis World Championships, her momentum is stronger than Lin Ye. After a short three-round match, Wang Yidi eliminated her opponents to continue. Wang Yidi’s performance is very stable, which is conducive to the preparation for the World Table Tennis Championships. However, the first round of the men’s singles was full of ups and downs. Wang Chuqin, who played first, advanced smoothly, beating Omotayo 3-0. Although the tenacious resistance of the opponent was met in the first game, Wang Chuqin’s attacking power was stronger than his opponent’s. The next two games completely suppressed the opponent and eventually won easily. After all, Wang Chuqin is an Olympic p-card player and there is a clear gap between Omotayo and his strength. However, Lin Gaoyuan did not continue the hot doubles state, losing 7-11 to Tokic in the first game. Fortunately, he adapted quickly in the next three games and increased his momentum by yelling. As No. 1 of this tournament, Lin Gaoyuan could not fall in the first round of the main game. So he pulled 3 rounds in a row and got promoted. Lin Gaoyuan did not lose the necklace this time. Liu Dingshuo narrowly beat the barrier, beating Platonov 3-2. Liu Dingshuo took 3 consecutive wins in the qualifying round and advanced to the main race. As a result, he encountered a lot of resistance on the first lap and almost lost the race. However, the stability of Liu Dingshuo was stronger than that of regular players. He grabbed the most important points in the decisive game and gave his opponent no chance and in the end narrowly passed the test. Therefore, on the first day of the race, Guoping took part in a total of 8 matches and won them all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://min.news/en/sport/bb2bc3753b72c88df1a2758627a1cd16.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos