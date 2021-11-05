Sports
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley back on team after false positive COVID-19 tests, but out vs. Las Vegas Raiders
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — New York Giants run back to Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney returned to the team after being away for several days due to false-positive COVID-19 tests. They were activated Friday morning from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
McKinney was in training and is expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Barkley was in the building but was out of training due to an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. He will miss another game in part as the false positives limited his chances of getting on the field this week.
“A guy who’s been out like that for a number of weeks, yes, we’d love to see him on the pitch and make sure we can ensure how he moves and goes out and does it safely and stays on the pitch,” Coach Joe Judge said for practice.
The Giants (2-6), who have a bye next week, are expected to get back wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), who has been marked as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Golladay also missed the previous three games. He trained for the first time since the injury on Thursday.
“I feel like I’m doing quite well,” Golladay said Friday after practicing for the second consecutive day. “I would [play]. Depends on how my body reacts from a few days in a row.”
Barkley’s probable absence caps off a wild week with coaches and players going in and out of the building due to false positives. Running back Gary Brightwell stayed away from the team on Friday pending confirmation that his result was incorrect. He is doubtful to play.
The Giants had one confirmed positive case earlier this week – running backs coach Burton Burns. But 12 of the 13 positive tests Tuesday were later deemed false. The results for Barkley, McKinney and starting left guard Matt Skura turned out to be false positives on Wednesday, and on Thursday there were a “good number” more, according to Judge.
dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in an interview with the NFL Network on Thursday that the league was investigating irregularities with the lab that handled the Giants’ tests. The Giants eventually stopped using the rapid tests that kept giving incorrect results.
“Bio-Reference Laboratories (BRL) are experiencing an unusually high rate of false positives when using the Rapid Mesa test at our facility. With the exception of one individual, all positive Mesa test results from the past two days have come back negative on PCR testing,” the Giants said in a statement Thursday. “The lab is working with experts to determine the root of the problem.
“The NFL and BRL are closely monitoring this situation. We are temporarily discontinuing the use of the Rapid Mesa Test and only conducting PCR tests.”
The lost time was still too much for Barkley to overcome. He was unable to rehabilitate the ankle at the facility or get onto the field for practice for several days.
Barkley was sidelined with trainers at training last week. He didn’t even get to that point this week because of his false positives, instead he spent an inordinate amount of time at home.
“He’s assured us he’s on the right track,” Judge said. “But again, he’s a very competitive player, he wants to be out there, he wants to compete on the field with his teammates.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32560029/new-york-giants-rb-saquon-barkley-back-team-false-positive-covid-19-tests-likely-sit-vs-las-vegas-raiders
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]