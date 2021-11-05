MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scores: No. 3 Austin Westlake Hosts Lake Travis In Massive Texas Showdown





The biggest high school football game of the week takes place in Texas, where No. 3 Austin Westlake (Austin) and Lake Travis (Austin) take on the winner to take home the District 26-6A title. Westlake’s five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik will return Friday night after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury. The Chaparrals have won 33 games in a row, but the last team to beat them was Lake Travis in 2019. Braylin Presley and No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) is four wins from breaking the state record for consecutive wins, but faces a tough challenge Friday against Booker T. Washington (Tulsa). Wagoner won 48 straight from 2014-17. The Spartans currently have the second longest active winning streak in the country with 45 consecutive wins. No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) is just below Bixby with 44 consecutive wins, accounting for the fourth longest active winning streak. The five-time defending state champions face Highland (Gilbert) on Friday for a huge game against No. 15 Hamilton (Chandler) on Nov. 12 to close out the regular season. no. 8 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.), No. 17 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), No. 18 Hoover (Ala.), no. 21 Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC) and No. 24 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) all have playoff matchups this week. MaxPreps Top 25 National Scoreboard Inactive Friday, 5:00 PM (All times local) Inactive Inactive Inactive Inactive Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, 7.30 p.m. Inactive Inactive Friday, 6 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, 7.30 p.m. Friday, 6.30 pm Friday, 7 p.m. Inactive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.maxpreps.com/news/Eq1eMU9wGEif9S0ICCVrKw/maxpreps-top-25-high-school-football-scores–no-3-austin-westlake-hosts-lake-travis-in-huge-texas-showdown.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos