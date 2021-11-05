Mutatu and Beck Earn All-Big Ten Football Awards





EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State Seniors Farai Mutatu and Jack Beck earned Big Ten postseason awards, as announced by the league Friday. Senior Midfielder Jack Beck and senior attacker Farai Mutatu both captured the first-team All-Big Ten honors. This is the second consecutive season that the duo earned All-Big Ten accolades. Both were first inducted into the first-team after capturing second-team honors last season. Beck and Mutatu also earned All-Freshman Team honors in 2018. Beck, a native of DeWitt, Michigan, was named to the first team. He is one of only two Spartans to start all 16 games. Beck leads the team with seven assists and is second in points with one goal and seven assists for nine points. The seven assists are tied for first in the league with Penn State’s Seth Kuhn and Northwestern’s Vincente Castro. Mutatu, who hails from Haslett, Michigan, finished the regular season in a tie for third place in goals scored with Penn State’s Andrew Privett with seven. He was also fifth in the Big Ten in points per game, averaging 1.06 ppg. Mutatu was one of only five Spartans to start all 16 games. His biggest highlight of the season was a hat-trick in a come-from-behind win against Notre Dame on September 14. Penn State’s Peter Mangione was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Maryland’s Ben Bender was named Midfielder of the Year. Indiana’s Roman Celentano was the Goalkeeper of the Year, while his teammate Daniel Munsie was the Defensive Player of the Year. Maryland’s Joshua Bolma was the freshman of the year, while Penn State’s Jeff Cook won the Coach of the Year honors. The Big Ten also recognized nine Sportsmanship Award honours. The selected students are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. Mutatu earned the Sportsmanship Award for the Spartans. The eighth-seeded Spartans will face Penn State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in University Park, Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 7 at 4 p.m. in a match broadcast on the Big Ten Network. 2021 Men’s Football All-Big Ten Teams All-Big First Team

Forward

Farai Mutatu , state of Michigan Justin Weiss, Northwest

Peter Mangione, Penn State

midfield BEN BENDER, MARYLAND

Joshua Bolma, Maryland

Marc Ybarra, Michigan

Jack Beck , state of Michigan Laurence Wootton, Ohio State

Defense Daniel Munie, Indiana

Brett St. Martin, Maryland

Brandon Hackenberg, Penn State

goalkeeper Roman Celentano, Indiana All-Big Second Team

Forward Victor Bezerra, Indiana

Jackson Temple, Rutgers

midfield Herbert Endeley, Indiana

Seth Kuhn, Penn State

Andrew Privett, Penn State

Pierre Reedy, Penn State

Defense Spencer Glass, Indiana

Vince Borden, Rutgers

Moritz Kappelsberger, Wisconsin

goalkeeper Niklas Neumann, Maryland All-Big Ten Freshman Team TOMMY MIHALIC, INDIANA

Sam Sarver, Indiana

JOSHUA BOLMA, MARYLAND

William Kulvik, Maryland

CADEN STAFFORD, MARYLAND

Jason Buckner, Michigan

Hayden Evans, Michigan

COLLIN MCCAMY, NORTHWEST

Nathan Demian, Ohio State

Anthony Samways, Ohio State

MATT ACOSTA, RUTGERS

Joey Zalinsky, Rutgers

Adir Raphael, Wisconsin Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees Joey Maher, Indiana

Justin Gielen, Maryland

Kevin Buca, Michigan

Farai Mutatu , state of Michigan Deng Deng Kur, Northwest

Xavier Green, Ohio State

Alex Stevenson, Penn State

Ola Maeland, Rutgers Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year: Peter Mangione, Penn State

Big Ten Midfielder of the Year: BEN BENDER, MARYLAND

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Daniel Munie, Indiana

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year: Roman Celentano, Indiana

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Joshua Bolma, Maryland

Big Ten Coach of the Year: JEFF COOK, PENN STATE * – Unanimous selection

