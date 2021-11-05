Yorkshire County cricket club banned from hosting international matches over Azeem Rafiq’s handling of racism allegations





The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) has been banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) from hosting international or major matches over its handling of racism allegations by former player Azeem Rafiq. Most important points: The ECB said Yorkshire’s handling of the allegations was “completely unacceptable”.

The ECB said Yorkshire’s handling of the allegations was “completely unacceptable”. Gary Ballance has been banned from England squad after admitting he made racist remarks against team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance has been banned from England squad after admitting he made racist remarks against team-mate Azeem Rafiq Kit sponsor Nike is one of a number of companies to cancel their partnership with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and former captain of the England Under-19s, said last year that he felt like an outsider in Yorkshire and was considering committing suicide. The club said last month that it would not take any action against employees, players or executives after publishing a report finding that Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his first stint with the province from 2008 to 2014. The club’s inaction has led to a number of sponsors canceling their partnership. “Clearly, the way YCCC is handling the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is completely unacceptable and seriously damages the reputation of the game,” the ECB said in a statement. “The ECB finds this case abhorrent and contrary to the spirit of cricket and its values.” 31-year-old Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance, who admitted to using racist language against his former team-mate Rafiq, has also been banned from the England squad indefinitely. Loading “Before a regulatory inquiry is completed, the Governing Council wants to take immediate action regarding Gary Ballance,” the ECB said. “While Mr Ballance has not been selected to play for England since 2017, he will be suspended indefinitely from the squad. This position will be reviewed following the ECB’s regulatory inquiry into his conduct.” The ECB added that it had agreed to hold Yorkshire accountable for their handling of the case and to consider sanctions, including but not limited to financial and future allocations to matches at the end of its investigation. “In the meantime, YCCC will not be allowed to host international or major competitions until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected from an international venue, an ECB member and First Class County,” the ECB said. Headingley will not host international cricket for the foreseeable future. ( Getty Images: Danny Lawson ) That means there will be no international, County of Hundred games at Headingley for the foreseeable future. Several sponsors, including kit suppliers Nike, have ended their partnership with Yorkshire. Rafiq and senior executives from Yorkshire have been called to testify before a Parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel on November 16. The chair of the DCMS committee, Julian Knight, said in a statement that the sentence imposed by the ECB was too late. “The ECB’s move to take international cricket out of Yorkshire should be a short, sharp jolt to bring the club to its senses,” he said. “Like the rest of us, I imagine the members of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club will wonder why the board is still in place. “As for Mr Ballance, I choose not to comment on the details of the matter at this point. However, it would have been completely unacceptable if they had made him eligible for selection for the England cricket team.” ABC/Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-05/yorkshire-country-cricket-club-azeem-rafiq-racism-allegations/100596462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos