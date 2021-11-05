Georgia Football Releases Missouri Game Trailer Narrated by Mark Richt





The #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens on Saturday to host Missouri. On Thursday, the Bulldogs released a video trailer for the conference matchup. This 108-second feature, titled ‘The Georgia Way’, is narrated by former Dawgs’ head coach Mark Richt, where he talks about Athens, the red and black, ‘finish the drill’ and ‘The Georgia Way’. spent 15 seasons as Georgia’s head coach, leading them to their first SEC Championship game and the 2002 and 2005 conference titles, to be honored at halftime on Saturday. Watch the game trailer below. Georgia, #1 in the College Football Playoff, USA Today Coaches Poll and #1 in the Associated Press Top 25, will face Missouri at home. Kick-off is for Noon ET and it will be broadcast by ESPN. ???????????? ???????? ???????????? | ???????? ?? ????????????????

The Bulldogs are now 60-14 under the sixth year head coach Kirby Smart, with a 38-9 record in conference play. Georgia, 8-0 and No. 1 in the CFP rankings, the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, will face Missouri at home. The Dawgs and Tigers kick off on November 6 for Noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. Georgia leads 9-1 and has won Missouri’s last seven games. The Tigers are coming off a 37-28 win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 34-7 in Jacksonville on Saturday, and with Kentucky’s 31-17 loss to Mississippi, Georgia took the SEC East division for the fourth time in five years. “Mark and Katharyn and their family have been just wonderful to Mary Beth and me,” Richt said earlier this week. “My career was probably similar to his in terms of coming up because we were a GA, we both had a GA under Coach Bowden (at FSU). I think when he met his wife, met Katharyn. Uh, I went kinda got through with my career and then came back from LSU when Nick went to Miami I eventually got hired Coach Richt gave me the chance to coach running backs which I had never done so that showed a lot of confidence in me as a coach. Learned a lot from him. Learned a lot about being the right person and how to run an organization the right way. He means a lot to me and I was really only with him for one year. But I always followed him from afar because he was at my alma mater and I respected the work he did. Not a VIP subscriber to Dawgs247? apply now to get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jake Rowe and Kipp Adams on all things Georgia and access to the number 1 site about the Dawgs.

