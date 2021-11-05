The Ice Garden Fantasy Hockey: 2021-22 PHF





The 2021-22 PHF season has arrived, which means it’s time for The Ice Gardens’ first fantasy competition! This will be the longest season of fantasy hockey to date, offering unique challenges to all potential managers. Are you ready to test your fantasy skills? HERE WE GO Before we really dive in, we’d like to mention that entering our competition is free, but I would encourage you, if you’re able, to donate to the Hockey Club Black Girl, the trans lifeline, the Trevor Project, RAINN, and/or 1in6. Again, consider this an optional entry fee, there is no pressure to do so. We just think fantasy hockey is a lot more rewarding when we do a little good while having fun. Note: I’m donating $75 to the winner of the competition’s charity of choice. So yeah, there’s something else at stake than bragging rights! There may also be other prizes for the top teams, so keep an eye out for that. BUILD YOUR TEAM As the manager of your team, you must select: six forward, four defenders, and two goalkeepers. That’s 10 skaters and two goalkeepers. Each grid slot must be filled. When making your team, make sure you don’t put an attacker in a defender squad spot or vice versa. Click THIS LINK to view the player pool which contains each player’s fantasy value as well as their score percentages (Pts/GP) in a few relevant leagues.

You have a salary cap of 1,000 TIG Bucks to build your team. That averages out to about 83 points per player, so keep that in mind when building your roster.

You must have players from at least three of the PHF’s six teams on your roster. Why? Because it’s fun to mix things up!

Each PHF player has been given a value based on their Game Score and/or Pts/GP last season in the PHF, NCAA and other leagues. This value does not represent their skill or ability as a hockey player, it is not an overall rating like you would see in a video game. It just represents their projected value as a fantasy player based on the limited stats looked at.

Note: You must make a copy of the Google spreadsheet to edit it and play with your team on your own Drive. Go to the Build Your Team tab to do that after you process the sheet, it will make building your team a lot easier. REGISTER YOUR TEAM Make sure your total salary is under 1,000 TIG Bucks and that you have players in the correct positions. Also make sure you have players from at least three different PHF teams.

Register your team as a remark on this article. Teams can be submitted by Saturday, November 6 at 1:59 PM ET, one minute before the puck drops to begin the 2021-22 PHF season. Don’t forget to include your team’s name in your selection comment! We encourage you to have fun and be creative, but please keep it PG-13.

You can only submit one team for the TIG league, but you can create as many teams as you want if you want to create another league with a few friends! Feel free to swipe my player values ​​and create your own league. This is all about making fantasy hockey for women. Go do the thing.

you can make three changes to your schedule over the course of the season. Any change to your schedule should be made in response to your first comment on this thread. You may only trade a player on your roster with a player from the same PHF team who has the same or less Fantasy value. These rules are subject to change based on injuries and and any unforeseen calamities. That is it! If you have any questions, you can contact Mike Murphy on Twitter or ask in the comments below. Start building those teams! Have fun and good luck. Let’s drop the puck. Special thanks to Anne Tokarski and Spencer Fascetta for assisting with player rating.

