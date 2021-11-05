Wolverines knock over number 1 Hawkeyes and advance to Big Ten Tournament final





Next game: at Rutgers 7-11-2021 | Afternoon Big Ten Network No. 2 Michigan avenged its regular season loss, beating No. 1 Iowa 3-2 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Sofia Southami scored two goals and an assist to score the game winner early in the fourth quarter at 45:35; she has scored 21 goals in the season – the most for a Wolverine since 2013.

Michigan, the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, advances to the finals; UM will compete against number 3 Rutgers on Sunday (7 November) at noon. Website: Piscataway, NJ (Bauer Track and Field Hockey Complex)

Event: Big Ten Tournament (Semifinal)

Score: #2 Michigan 3, #1 Iowa 2

Facts: UM (15-3), UI (16-2)

Next UM event: Sunday, November 7 — vs. #3 Rutgers – Final Big Ten Tournament (Piscataway, NJ), 12 noon PISCATAWAY, NJ — Senior Sofia Southami scored two goals, including the game winner early in the fourth quarter, when the No. 2 ranked University of Michigan hockey team reached No. 1 Iowa 3-2 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon (Nov. 5). at Rutgers’ Bauer Track and Field Hockey Complex. It was the second No. 1 vs. no. 2 meeting between the programs this season; Michigan avenged its regular season shootout loss. With the win, Michigan advances to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the 15th time in 24 seasons. The Wolverines, who are looking for their eighth tournament title in program history and their second in a row, will face No. 3 Rutgers, who defeated Penn State 2-1 in today’s other semifinal, at noon on Sunday ( November 7), live on the Big Ten network. Southam scored the winning goal early in the first minute of the fourth quarter, at 45:38, after literally crashing into the Hawkeye cage from the left base line. She received the ball on the Iowa 25, carried it around the circle and to the left base line, where she let it slide through Grace McGuire’s pads before hitting the Iowa goalkeeper hard. It was her 21st goal of the season – the most for a Wolverine player since Rachael Mack also scored 21 goals in 2013. Southam, the 2021 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, had a hand in all three of Michigan’s goals. UM opened the scoring at 6:39 in the first quarter after a tip up front from sophomores Laura Clarke , but it was Southam who created the scoring opportunity from the arch. Her entry into the circle was bent back toward her and she fired a shot out of the air and on target. Clarke, who camped out front, got her stick on it and sent it past McGuire for her fifth goal of the season. Iowa tied the score a few seconds later, at 7:14, with a swerve from the right-hand post, but Michigan answered back quickly and converted into the first penalty corner of the game at 12:29. Southam fired the direct shot and found the near corner from the left side of the arc. Junior Nina Apoola , the shootout clincher in Thursday’s quarterfinal win (Nov. 4), earned the assist on the insert. The Hawkeyes tied it from their own corner at 37:03 in the third quarter. With Michigan shorthanded after a green card, Iowa intercepted a pass deep into the Wolverine 25, carried it into the circle from the right and defeated senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker on the short side. Michigan withstood a handful of quality attacks after retaking the lead early in the fourth quarter — Iowa beat the Wolverines 4-1 and beat them 3-0 in the final frame — including a mad flurry in the 25 in the last 15 seconds. Spieker earned two saves in the game, both on back-to-back Iowa corners in the fourth.

