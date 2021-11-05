Union men’s hockey still looking for right line combinations to produce goals

SCHENECTADY Eight games into the season, the Union College men’s hockey team is still trying to find the right offensive line combinations to produce goals.

So far, the Dutch have only scored 16 goals, an average of two per game. Meanwhile, the opposing team has scored 30 goals, an average of 3.75 per game.

A more telling statistic is that Union shot past 267-159. The Dutch have failed to reach 20 shots on target in a game four times, including 15 they had in last Saturdays 3-0 loss to RPI in the Houston Field Home.

Union head coach Rick Bennett will continue to find the right line combinations as the Dutch prepare to host Clarkson on Friday night and St. Lawrence on Saturday night at Messa Rink. Both games start at 7:00 PM

I don’t think theres a simple formula, Bennett said. Do you like going into the game with the four lines you feel you have when you move? [them] on the [line] leaf, or do you find it in the game? We were just trying to find it, however we can find it, but also tried to find solutions through line combos that you’ve seen. Are we there yet? No, we are not. But at the same time, we’ve seen some signs of some lines that will stick together.

Liam Robertson, Union sophomore forward, is confident that the team will find the right combinations and produce more offensively.

It’s important to shake them up at this point, especially since we haven’t been together that long, but really a month and a half, Robertson said. Once we find that clique, it should be a lot easier to keep that going, to keep it going and have that chemistry with everyone on every line.

Bennett has a simple solution for the team to keep it from losing confidence.

Chance, said Bennett. The chance is what they came here for and to go out and have a chance to play, and they gave them [an] possibility. So it’s what you do with the opportunity. For me it’s all about opportunities.

UNION INJURIES UPDATE

Junior defender Dlyan Anhorn, junior striker Owen Farris and junior striker Christian Sanda still have undisclosed injuries.

Bennett said Sanda could be back in the lineup this weekend. He has not played since the October 22 game at Lake Superior State.

Bennett said Anhorn is week to week and Farris is month to month. Anhorn has been out since the October 9 game against New Hampshire. Farris has one more game to play.

SCOUTING CLARKSON

The Golden Knights kick off their ECACH season on Friday. This season they are 4-2-1. They shared a two-game home run against Michigan Tech last weekend, losing 3-0 and winning 2-1.

Graduate student defenseman Lukas Kaelble leads Clarkson in scoring with nine points on three goals and six assists. Graduate student striker Zach Tsekos is the Golden Knights’ top scorer with five.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ethan Haider is 4-2-1 with an average of 1.87 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.921.

Clarkson has won the last three games against Union and is 7-3 in the last 10.

SCOUTING ST. LAWRENCE

St. Lawrence, the defending ECACH tournament champions, has a 1-2-2 record. The Saints played in Lake Superior State last weekend, where they tied 2-2 on Friday and lost 7-1 on Saturday.

The Saints have eight players who have two points to lead the team. Senior goalkeeper Emil Zetterquist has a 1-1-2 record with a 1.45 GAA and a .951 save percentage.

Union won the last meeting between the teams, a 5-4 win on January 3, 2020 at Appleton Arena. The Dutch are 5-3-2 in their last 10 encounters with the Saints.

Categories: School Sports, Sports