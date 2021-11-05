Sports
Cavaliers, Tar Heels meet in final
SYRACUSE, NY (theACC.com) The journey through the 2021 season hasn’t been the smoothest for Virginia or North Carolina, but the rough road eventually led to the Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship final.
Fifth-seeded UVA upset top-seeded Louisville 2-1 on Laura Janssens short-death shootout goal in Saturdays first semifinal game at JS Coyne Stadium. The Cavaliers (12-7) have won for the fifth time in their last six games, reaching the ACC Championship final for the first time since claiming the lone league title in 2016.
UNC (12-6), who entered the tournament this year as the four-time defending champion but the No. 3 seed, defeated host No. 2 seed Syracuse 4-1 behind three goals in the first half of Erin Matson.
It sets a decent stage for Sunday afternoon’s final, as the Cavaliers and Tar Heels meet for the second time in nine days. With Matson scoring all three goals, including the game winner in overtime, UNC defeated Virginia 3-2 in the regular season finale in Charlottesville on October 29.
These semifinal matchups for this year’s ACC Field Hockey Championship were the same as those for the tournament a year ago in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Louisville defeated Virginia 5-2 in the 2020 event, while UNC slid past Syracuse 4-3 in overtime.
ACC Network offers live coverage of this year’s entire championship, with Mike Corey handling play-by-play and Leah Secondo in color.
A look at the action from Friday’s semi-final:
#5 Virginia 2, #1 Louisville 1 (shootout)
The teams battled through two overtime and a traditional shootout that ended in a 4-4 stalemate before Janssen delivered it for Virginia.
Louisville’s Charlie van Oirschot opened the sudden death phase, but couldn’t get her shot past Virginia keeper Tyler Kennedy. That left it to Janssen, who knocked in her second goal of the shootout phase to send the Cavaliers to Sunday’s final round.
The Cardinals (16-3) lost for the first time in seven overtime this season. Virginia is now 2-4 in extra periods.
The teams battled for nearly 23 minutes into the first half before Virginia took a 1-0 lead on a penalty shot from Rachel Robinson. The goal was Robinson’s third of the season and second of the tournament.
The Cavaliers drove Robinson’s goal and the 1-0 lead into the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when Louisville finally tied the score on Alli Bitting’s goal from a penalty corner. Bitting made the insertion, then took the return pass from Filippa Niebuhr and fired the shot for her third goal of the season and a 1-1 draw.
It looked like Robinson could still be the heroine with just over four minutes to play, as she scrambled and drove in a rebound shot that was initially decided as a goal and looked to give Virginia a 2-1 lead. But the umpires ruled on video review obstruction prior to the score, forcing the match through game overtime and beyond.
Louisville and Virginia have now split two games this season. The Cardinals won 1-0 at home on September 17 in the ACC opener for both teams.
North Carolina 4, Syracuse 1
After being defeated by a 5-0 score during their regular season visit to JS Coyne, the Tar Heels dramatically turned the tables behind Matson, the ACCs all-time leader in goals scored.
Matson scored three goals in 11 minutes in the second quarter when UNC caught a 3-0 lead at halftime and went on to make his seventh consecutive appearance in the ACC Championship game. The senior hat-trick in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was her third in four games and raised the tally to 108.
The triple cushion proved to be the difference, as the two teams even broke in the second half. Hannah Griggs scored an undisputed goal on an assist from Matson, giving the Tar Heels a 4-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, and the Orange (13-5) avoided the shutout when Eefke Van Den Nieuwenhof scored her third goal of the tournament. scored. assists from Tess Queen and SJ Quigley with 2:12 left.
The Tar Heels played without Hall of Fame head coach Karen Shelton, who was forced to sit out the game after UNC’s bench was shown a red card in Thursday night’s quarterfinal win over Wake Forest. Associate head coach Grant Fulton took over the reins on Friday.
