Australia postpones test cricket match with Afghanistan until ‘situation is clearer’





A Taliban Representative Recently Said Cricket Is “Not Necessary” For Women Reuters file By Reuters Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 8:40 am Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday that it has postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart, scheduled for Nov. 27, until the situation regarding the women’s game in the South Asian nation becomes clearer. CA had said in September that it would scrap the test if the Taliban government, which came to power in August, does not allow women and girls to participate in the sport. “After extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan,” CA said in a statement. “CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, but given the current uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later date, when the situation becomes clearer. is.” The remarkable rise of cricket in Afghanistan in recent years is the sport’s biggest fairytale, but the conflict-torn country risks isolation following the Taliban takeover of the country. Taliban officials have said they will not repeat their previous government’s harsh rule, which banned education for most girls and forbade women from going outside without a male guardian. The Afghan cricket board has sought the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it seeks to maintain its place in global cricket. Afghanistan’s status will be discussed at an ICC meeting on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Despite the postponement of the test, CA said it was looking forward to welcoming Afghan players – “who are great ambassadors for the game” – to Australia’s upcoming domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League. The board also said it looked forward to hosting both the Afghan women’s and men’s teams in the “not too distant future”. CA said in early September it would call off the test if media reports that women’s cricket would be banned in Afghanistan were substantiated. The threat followed a report by Australian broadcaster SBS, which quoted a Taliban representative as saying that cricket was “not necessary” for women. Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said at the time that the Taliban’s position was “deeply worrying”. The Australian government canceled a tour of Zimbabwe in 2007 due to former President Robert Mugabe’s crackdown on political opponents in the African country. Australia did not play against South Africa from 1971 until the end of apartheid. The Australian test team planned to use the match in Afghanistan to prepare for the Ashes series against England which starts on December 8 in Brisbane. Instead, the Australian players will have an internal three-day game in Brisbane from December 1, about two weeks after the roster was announced in mid-November. CA also published England’s warm-up packages, with Joe Root’s team playing the second tier of England Lions twice in Brisbane from November 23-25 ​​and November 30-December 3.

